Logitech's new Prodigy peripherals want to make a gamer out of everyone

Logitech wants to lower the barrier of entry for PC gaming by launching a new Prodigy line of affordable peripherals staring with a keyboard, mouse and headset.

Starting with the G213 Prodigy RGB gaming keyboard, it offers all the premium features of a gaming keyboard for just $69 (about £50, AU$90).

It's an impressive price considering this keyboard includes a fully-customizable per-key lighting setup, built-in palm rest and dedicated media keys. Logitech also claims the G213's key switches are four times faster than a traditional keyboard while the anti-ghosting gaming matrix accurately records multiple keys being pressed.

Logitech G403 Prodigy gaming mouse

Available in a wired and wireless models, the G403 Prodigy gaming mouse was developed by Logitech in close association with E-Sports players. And as such it's been designed to withstand some punishment and up to 20 million clicks.

It's has also been refined for maximum responsiveness and Logitech it's eight times faster than any standard mouse. This is thanks to a 12,000 DPI sensor taken from the G900 Chaos Spectrum and an advanced button tensioning that helps keep the both mouse buttons primed for clicking.

Like the Prodigy keyboard, the mouse comes with RGB lighting and due to it being so lightweight at 90g it comes with an 10g removable weight.

The standard, wired Logitech G403 Prodigy gaming mouse comes priced at $69 (about £50, AU$90) and the wireless version is a bit pricier at $99 (about £75, AU$130).

Logitech G231 Prodigy gaming headset

The Logitech G231 Prodigy gaming headset comes priced at $69 (about £50, AU$90) and is equipped with 40mm neodymium drivers to deliver a high-quality sound space to keep you immersed in the gaming world. You can talk to your playmates in voice chat with the attached microphone or just flip it up to mute yourself.

Additionally, there's an in-line remote, putting volume control and yet another way to mute your mic within easy reach.