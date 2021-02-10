BT 'generates £24bn' for UK economy

BT says its businesses add £24 billion in additional value to the UK economy every year, supporting more than 300,000 jobs.

According to an independent report commissioned by the company, the BT Group – which includes BT, EE, Openreach and Plusnet – has 82,000 direct employees and 10,600 contractors.

Because of BT’s nationwide footprint, Overall, BT’s workforce accounts for 1 in every 12 people employed in the UK’s IT and telecommunications sector and because of its nationwide footprint, these jobs are located in every single part of the UK.

BT apprenticeships

Furthermore, BT says it spends £10.1 billion with UK suppliers a year, supporting many more roles across its ecosystem. All in all, the report claims BT is responsible for generating £1 in every £75 produced for the UK economy – although this figure does take into account things like spending by people with BT pensions.

“At an important time for our country, our spending on people, networks and suppliers, provides a vital economic boost for the UK,” said Jane wood, BT Group director of nations and regions. “The wider impact of that spending helps to sustain communities and small businesses right across the UK.

“In the past year, having good connectivity has become more important than ever as we’ve all had to work, learn, and spend more leisure time online.

“Despite these challenges, our dedicated and determined colleagues have ensured EE’s 5G network has been extended to cover 125 towns and cities, built out Openreach’s full-fibre networks to reach 4.1 million premises and EE’s 4G network now reaches 85 per cent of the UK. I know these significant investments will help to underpin the country’s economic recovery post-Covid.”

BT is evidently keen to remind everyone of its contribution to the UK at a time when it is seeking a more favourable regulatory environment that encourages investment in communications infrastructure. Most recently it urged the government to cut financial barriers such as business rates as it continues its nationwide fibre rollout.