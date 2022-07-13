BT creates 2,800 jobs to drive digital transformation efforts

Audio player loading…

BT is creating 2,800 new jobs at its digital division (opens in new tab) as it seeks to drive its own transformation and bring more expertise in-house so it can better serve its customers.

The roles include positions in product management, software engineering, cloud, design, data, AI and machine learning, and will bring BT Digital’s workforce up to 6,300 by 2024.

Less than half of the jobs will be created in the UK, with 1,000 at BT’s regional hubs in Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Belfast, Ipswich, and London.

BT Digital

The remainder will be in India, more specifically Bengaluru and Gurugram.

BT hopes the intake is as diverse as possible, with 400 roles earmarked for apprentices, graduates, women returners, and others starting their careers in digital.

“[BT] Digital was founded to accelerate BT’s transformation, innovation and return to growth. To succeed, we need to bring in and upskill the top digital talent, and our efforts will boost the tech communities in the UK and India along the way,” said Harmeen Mehta, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer at BT.

BT’s digital transformation has seen it adopt cloud technologies, create a group-wide data and artificial intelligence (AI) platform, and adopt a ‘digital first’ cultural shift at the company which is investing in fibre and 5G infrastructure alongside other services for business and consumers.