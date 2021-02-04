Box snaps up e-signature firm SignRequest

Cloud storage firm Box has announced its intention to acquire Dutch eSignature company SignRequest.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed how many businesses operated dramatically. As a result, eSignature solutions have seen a rapid rise in uptake, with many agreements taking place remotely.

“The past year has fundamentally shifted the way we work, pushing businesses to move critical processes to the cloud. Streamlining digital transactions is integral to digitizing business and the eSignature category is ripe for disruption. We’re thrilled to welcome SignRequest to our team,” Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box, said. “For the past several years, we’ve been building the leading content cloud, enabling some of the world’s largest and most regulated organizations to secure, manage, and collaborate on their valuable information. Adding eSignature with Box Sign extends our vision for the content cloud and will help our customers accelerate their digital transformation."

Signed, sealed, delivered

The partnership will also result in the launch of Box Sign, a new eSignature solution integrated into Box and built upon SignRequest’s technology.

Box Sign’s native integration means organizations can benefit from a seamless signing experience directly where their content is based. In addition, Box Sign works alongside more than 1,500 apps, including Microsoft 365 and Salesforce.

Security is obviously a major concern surrounding the eSignature space. Box Sign hopes to allay these fears by delivering compliant, legally binding signatures while allowing businesses to define their own information security and governance policies.

Although Box is best-known for its cloud storage offering, the solution also comes with integration built-in for thousands of connected apps and the Box Platform deployment kit for cloud content management. Just as Box has done with Box Sign, many cloud computing firms are providing services that stretch far beyond their original storage offering.