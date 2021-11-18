Box offers up to £300 off laptops including Razer Blade 15 in tempting Black Friday deals

Box has some seriously impressive early Black Friday deals on laptops, including a chunky £300 off one Razer gaming notebook.

That deal is on the Razer Blade 15 which normally retails at £1,599.97, but can now be had for £1,299.97.

This machine is equipped with a powerful Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core (12-thread) processor, twinned with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6GB of VRAM.

That’s backed with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and storage comes courtesy of a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD.

Despite the power on tap, the Razer Blade 15 has a relatively compact aluminium chassis which is 19.9mm thin. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 3, too.

This isn’t the only compelling bargain down at Box right now, and we’ve picked out a few highlights below alongside the excellent Razer deal. Don’t forget that there are some cashback offers floating around, as well, with up to £100 cashback on some laptops among all the early Black Friday discounts, which are well worth a browse.

This Blade 15 model offers a fast 6-core Intel CPU capable of boost to 5GHz, an RTX 3060 GPU, and is nicely portable as well as powerful. Plus on top of the £300 off here – which is almost a 20% discount – you get a nifty freebie in the form of a 6-month subscription to Nvidia’s GeForce Now streaming service.



Want a really cheap laptop? This Asus notebook has nearly 30% knocked off the asking price, which was already cheap, to weigh in at £250. As you might imagine, there are compromises, but the dual-core Athlon Gold 3150U CPU and 4GB of RAM can take care of light daily computing tasks, and the Full HD 14-inch screen is an IPS panel too. It’s also a reasonably well-built laptop and looks good considering the super-affordable asking price.



This thin-and-light 14-inch laptop is 13.9mm thick and weighs just 1.13kg, yet packs in an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 quad-core CPU (1135G7) with integrated Xe Graphics, alongside 8GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. You also get a fab looking device with a rather jaw-dropping claimed 22-hour battery life, all with a hefty £300 discount.



