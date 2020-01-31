Best Xbox One X games: what to play on the world's most powerful console

Since the Xbox One X's release nearly three years ago, the powerful console has changed the limits of gaming – improving graphics to a true 4K resolution. It offers the best you can get on a console, at least until next-generation Xbox Series X launches.

There are hundreds of Xbox One X enhanced games for the console, including popular titles like Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Forza Horizon 4. While we'd love to tell you all of these games are going to ooze visual fidelity when you pop them onto your TV, not all of them are going to look like they're fresh out of the developer's oven.

Even though the Xbox One X is capable of 4K/HDR at 60 frames per second along with Dolby Atmos sound, not all games are guaranteed to have all of these improvements. Some will support all of them, while some will support HDR and nothing more.

With this in mind, we've created a list of the best Xbox One X games that push the console to its limits. Here you'll find the games with patch details that confirm they'll push at least two of the console's capabilities, whether that's 4K, HDR or Dolby Atmos.

Devil May Cry 5

Image Credit: Capcom (Image credit: Capcom)

What are its enhancements? Native 4K and 60fps

As the first non-Resident Evil title built using Capcom's RE Engine, the Xbox One X version of Devil May Cry 5 astonishes with its incredibly gorgeous presentation.

Though every version of Hideaki Itsuno's hack-and-slash masterpiece targets 60fps, the Xbox One X version is able to deliver that framerate consistently, making it the ideal way to experience Devil May Cry 5 in a living room setting.

Along with its buttery-smooth framerate, Devil May Cry 5 is also presented at a native 4K resolution on One X, which is a huge improvement over the standard Xbox One's 900p resolution.

As you would expect, detail is extraordinary here, with the game's vibrant HDR-enhanced art design showcasing the power of Microsoft's premiere console to magnificent effect. Characters exhibit incredible definition, as do the game's many outrageous environments and grotesque demon creations.

One of the most visually spectacular games currently available, Devil May Cry 5 is highly recommended for those looking to take advantage of the Xbox One X's immense graphical prowess.

Check out our Devil May Cry 5 review

Metro Exodus

Image credit: Deep Silver / Koch Media (Image credit: Image credit: Deep Silver / Koch Media)

What are its enhancements? Native 4K (3840x2160 at 30fps)

While it doesn't boast the PC version's cutting-edge ray tracing effects, it's hard to fault what developer 4A Games has accomplished with the Xbox One X version of Metro Exodus.

Locked at 30fps, the 4A Engine never seems to falter during intense shootouts, with a smooth consistency that keeps the action moving at all times. Of course, there are those who might've hoped for a 1080p/60fps option to be included in the final release, but rest assured, Metro Exodus looks and feels great at 30fps.

As has become common with all big game releases these days, Metro Exodus offers HDR settings regardless of which Xbox One console it is installed on – from the original base model, to the 4K-ready Xbox One X.

Of course, you'll find that the game's high-dynamic range looks best on Microsoft's premiere console, with its additional resolution allowing you to see more subtle color gradations and an added level of detail within shaded areas.

Although the world of Metro Exodus brutal and unforgiving, there are moments of extreme beauty to be found within the game. During the open-world desert section, we continually found ourselves blown away by the glowing sunlight peering through the clouds or reflecting from the sandy terrain.

Easily the best way to play the game on a home console, the Xbox One X-enhanced version of Metro Exodus' 4K resolution truly accentuates the immense level of detail in both its claustrophobic interiors and vast, wide-open areas.

More than just an arbitrary number of vertical and horizontal lines, the Xbox One X's Ultra HD resolution does a fantastic job of fully immersing the player within the greatest world that 4A Games has created to date.

Check out our Metro Exodus review

Forza Horizon 4

Image Credit: Turn 10 Studios/Playground Games (Image credit: Forza Horizon 4)

What are its enhancements? Native 4K and HDR (3840x2160 at 30fps or 1920x1080 at 60fps)

The only word that can be used to describe Forza Horizon 4 is stunning. The latest addition to the open-world racing title is a testament to the power of Xbox One X enhancements. Racing through Great Britain at 4K is a truly breathtaking experience, further boosted by the game's dynamic seasons.

If the the native 4K mode isn't graphically impressive enough, the new 60fps mode will blow you away with its smooth transitions and its picture perfect take of every pothole, lavender field and pebble dash wall in Britain.

Make sure to check out our full Forza Horizon 4 review

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Image Credit: Ubisoft (Image credit: Ubisoft)

What are its enhancements? 4K Ultra HD and HDR

Assassin's Creed games are known for being visual masterpieces and Odyssey is no different. Xbox One X enhancements truly bring Odyssey's Grecian world to life, with higher resolution textures, denser crowds, improved depth of field and an overall richer environment.

Check out our Assassin's Creed Odyssey review diary for more

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Image Credit: Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montréal, Feral Interactive, Nixxes Software BV (Image credit: Square Enix)

What are its enhancements? Native 4K / 30fps or 1080p / 60fps

If you've previously had a chance to play Rise of the Tomb Raider on the Xbox One X, then you probably have a pretty good idea of what to expect from its follow-up, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, in terms of enhancements.

Like its predecessor, Shadow of the Tomb Raider can be played using settings that favor either resolution or performance — the former allows the game to regularly display at a native 4K resolution, while the latter drops the game down to 1080p, but offers much smoother gameplay targeting 60fps.

Needless to say, Shadow of the Tomb Raider benefits greatly from the additional detail afforded by its 4K resolution uptick. Environments (particularly foliage, water and mud) are utterly jaw-dropping in 4K, making this entry the best-looking in the series to date.

That said, it's not an entirely flawless presentation, with occasional screen tearing issues and framerate drops cropping up during some of the game's more graphically intense sections. Still, it's highly likely that developer Eidos Montreal is working on a patch to iron out these problems — we'll check back on the game in the near future to see if they've been addressed.

While Shadow of the Tomb Raider's performance mode shows a noticeable drop in visual fidelity when compared to its resolution mode, the game still looks exceptional. There's a smoother framerate that gives players an additional level of responsiveness, making its controls feel more tactile in the process.

It's clear that a lot of effort has been put into Shadow of the Tomb Raider's enhancements, and barring some occasional performance hitches that will likely be addressed in an update, the game really shines on Xbox One X.

Check out our full Shadow of the Tomb Raider review

Doom

Image Credit: Midway Games (Image credit: Midway Games)

What are its enhancements? 4K and 60fps

It took a 'Hell' of a long time, but Doom has now been updated for Xbox One X. While the game always looked incredible, it now looks sharper than ever, thanks to a native 4K update. Like before, the game still runs at 60fps, meaning the Xbox One X version of the game offers the best of both worlds. Admittedly, we'd have liked it if a HDR mode had been added, given how long this update was in gestation, but we can't argue with the 4K update we've received. Seriously, Doom looks incredible in Ultra High Definition, and its buttery smooth framerate is just the icing on the cake.

Far Cry 5

Image Credit: Ubisoft (Image credit: Ubisoft)

What are its enhancements? Native 4K and HDR

A contender for prettiest open-world shooter to date, Far Cry 5 receives a number of impressive enhancements when played on the Xbox One X. Unlike many enhanced games that employ dynamic scaling techniques to keep their resolutions as close to 4K as possible, Far Cry 5 boasts a full and unwavering 3840 x 2160 resolution that never dips. It also manages to retain the temporal anti-aliasing that made Ubisoft's own Assassin's Creed Origins look so spectacular on Microsoft's high-end console.

HDR settings are also available on Far Cry 5, though you won't be able to tweak them as thoroughly as you could with Origins' 'paper-white' and 'maximum luminance' sliders. Still, the game looks and runs gloriously on Xbox One X at 30fps. On top of this, users playing on the console will also receive improved terrain detail and shading. We can only hope that every Ubisoft title going forward looks as good as this on Xbox One X.

Check out our full Far Cry 5 review

Sea of Thieves

Image Credit: Rare (Image credit: Rare)

What are its enhancements? 4K and HDR

Though its art-style is simplistic, there's an incredible beauty to be found in the presentation of Rare's newest IP, Sea of Thieves. This massively multiplayer online pirate adventure is available on both Xbox One and PC, and while the latter offers unlocked frame rates and ultra-wide monitor support, the console version ultilizes HDR to really bring the game to life — sunsets have never been more breathtaking in a video game. Thankfully, Sea of Thieves supports crossplay between Windows 10 and Xbox so you can play with everyone.

Along with its stunning HDR-enhanced visuals, Sea of Thieves' cartoonish art style is bolstered by a native 4K resolution on Xbox One X. As you'd imagine, the water is especially beautiful in Sea of Thieves — we'd even go as far as to call it the most realistic water in any video game to date.

That said, Sea of Thieves is most impressive when you're standing on the deck of your ship, looking out as the sun sets over an island brimming with the promise of treasure. Weather can change on you in an instant, with a dynamic cloud simulation and storm system that really ups the intensity as you sail the game's vast ocean.

If you want a game that shows off just how much the Xbox One X can enhance a visual experience, we suggest you set sail for the Sea of Thieves.

Read all about it in our Sea of Thieves hub

Fallout 4

Image Credit: Bethesda (Image credit: Bethesda)

What are its enhancements? 4K and performance enhancements

Bethesda's epic post-apocalyptic role-playing game has received an Xbox One X update which brings it more in line with the PS4 Pro version of the game. We now have a native 4K resolution, though the game still exhibits horizontal scaling during more graphically intense moments.

That said, at its lowest, it still delivers an impressive 3264x2160 resolution, which is much higher than the PS4 Pro's 1440p target.

Elsewhere, improvements have been made to Fallout 4's framerate on Xbox One, hitting its target of 30fps more consistently than it did at launch, though you'll still find dropped frames on occasion – a problem the PS4 Pro version does not have.

Still, even with the odd framerate hiccup, Fallout 4 looks glorious on Xbox One X, making it the best way to experience the game on consoles.

Check out our full Fallout 4 review

Project Cars 2

Image Credit: Slightly Mad Studios (Image credit: Slightly Mad Studios)

What are its enhancements? 60fps, 3K, enhanced graphics

Following behind Forza Horizon 3, Project Cars 2 is another racing game taking advantage of the Xbox One X's power. Developed by Slightly Mad Games and first released in September 2017, this is a racing sim that prides itself on striking visuals and accurate simulation.

Players will have a choice of three modes on Xbox One X: Enhanced Visuals, which will put the game in 1440p resolution while having shadow, track and vehicle details as high as possible; Enhanced Resolution will bump the game's resolution up to 3K; and Enhanced Framerate that sets the game's resolution to 1080p while ensuring the game maintains a smooth 60 frames per second.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Image Credit: CD Projekt, CD Projekt RED, CDP.pl, Fuero Games, Widescreen Games, Can Explode (Image credit: CD Projekt, CD Projekt RED, CDP.pl, Fuero Games, Widescreen Games, Can Explode)

What are its enhancements? 4K or 60 fps and HDR.

What is it? The Witcher 3 is one of the older enhanced titles on this list but it still stands as one of the best. Believed by many to be the RPG to end all RPGs, this fantasy adventure will take you through incredible vistas and through thrilling adventures.

Using the Xbox One X's power, CD Projekt Red has created two enhanced modes: One offers 4K resolution and runs at a solid 30fps, while the other uses dynamic resolution and promises a smooth 60 frame per second. Both modes will allow you to enjoy HDR - a technology that will truly shine in the game's dynamic world.

Destiny 2

Image Credit: Bungie (Image credit: Bungie)

What are its enhancements? 4K and HDR

As one of the biggest games this year, it's natural that Destiny 2 appears on this list. With its original game, Bungie managed to create a huge triple-A success as well as a cult hit.

Now, however, it's opening up to the masses and anyone that felt like they couldn't jump on the Destiny band wagon the first time shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now - this huge online multiplayer shooter will reel you in with its universe, single-player story, satisfying gameplay and addictive online modes.

If you're just getting started, it's also worth taking a peek at our handy tips and tricks guide which will allow you to hit the ground running.

Check out our full Destiny 2 review

Call of Duty: WWII

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games (Image credit: Sledgehammer Games)

What are its enhancements? 4K and HDR

What is it? Right from its opening chapter, which takes place during the D-Day invasion of Normandy, Call of Duty: WWII astonishes with its graphical presentation.

We’ve all come to expect the Call of Duty series to provide 60 frames per second gameplay, regardless of platform, but when that framerate is used in conjunction with the Xbox One X’s 4K resolution boost and HDR functionality, the game takes on an extraordinary level of detail and visual clarity.

Like many other Xbox One X-enhanced games, Call of Duty: WWII has HDR sliders that allow you to tweak the game’s brightness and white balance to your liking – a much-appreciated addition that we hope carries over to all enhanced games going forward. Quite frankly, we want all games on the console to look this good.

Check out our full Call of Duty WWII review

Forza Motorsport 7

Image Credit: Turn 10 Studios (Image credit: Turn 10 Studios)

What are its enhancements? 4K, HDR, and 60fps

Forza Motorsport 7 was Microsoft’s poster-child for the power of the Xbox One X and thus far it’s the game that’s received the most attention in terms of performance assessments.

As a first-party title, the game's development team has been able to take full advantage of the Xbox One X’s power. The game’s patch promises 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with HDR support.

Thanks to HDR, the sunlight hitting the track and our vehicle looked brighter than ever. The 4K resolution also allows developer Turn 10 Studios to recreate the cars and their interiors to an astonishing degree of detail. This is especially evident in cars with Alcantara upholstery (pictured) – the fuzziness of the suede-like synthetic material looks just like the real thing!

The combination of 4K, HDR and locked 60 frames per second brings with it some incredibly detailed and realistic visuals with crisp and responsive gameplay. Buckle up for a truly show-stopping Xbox One X demo disc in Forza Motorsport 7.

Read our full Forza Motorsport 7 review

Assassin's Creed Origins

Image Credit: Ubisoft (Image credit: Assassin's Creed Origins)

What are its enhancements? 4K and HDR

As you’d probably expect, Assassin’s Creed Origins uses the power of the Xbox One X to make some serious visual impact. The game renders at 4K (although those without 4K screens will still benefit from an oversampled 1080p resolution) and supports HDR, too.

The high resolution support means that the game’s environments and characters are seriously detailed with highly realistic textures and the console’s CPU power means the quality is maintained from longer distances.

However, It’s HDR that makes the game really shine, creating greater contrast between bright sunlight and flames and shadows. This adds real depth to the game world, capturing the blinding brightness of the Egyptian sun and making the shade of tombs feel mercifully cool. As with most Xbox One X-enhanced games that we’ve tested, Assassin’s Creed Origins has an HDR slider that allows you to manually adjust the game’s paper white balance level, as well as the television’s brightness nits.

Having played several hours of the game on Xbox One X, we found the game to be visually impressive with wonderful textures and a remarkably consistent frame rate given everything that was happening on screen at once.

Read all about it in our Assasins Creed Origins hub

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Image Credit: Monolith Productions (Image credit: Monolith Productions)

What are its enhancements? 4K and HDR

Continuing the trend of giving users the option of how to use the X’s extra graphical horsepower, Shadow of War features two different graphical settings: You can either have the game favor resolution or favor quality.

Choose to favor resolution, and the game will attempt to get as close to 4K as possible (falling back on dynamic scaling when this isn’t possible).

Opt to favor quality and the improvements will be wider-ranging, but won’t bring the same benefits to resolution. Textures will see enhanced detail, draw distances will be improved, there’ll be more vegetation and shadows and lighting will be improved.

Both modes will feature HDR, and will unfortunately only run at 30fps rather than the 60fps of some of the other titles on this list.

Check out our full Middle-earth: Shadow of War review

Final Fantasy XV

Image Credit: Square Enix (Image credit: Square Enix)

What are its enhancements? 4K and HDR

What is it? You've probably heard of the JRPG phenomenon that is Final Fantasy and XV is its latest addition. The games are already stunning but we're looking forward to seeing what has been done with the Xbox One X's power here - the open world of Eos is sure to be a treat in 4K.

Halo 5: Guardians

Image Credit: 343 Industries (Image credit: 343 Industries)

What are its enhancements? 4K, HDR, 60 FPS

Bungie might have left the Halo series to focus on Destiny, but the blockbuster Xbox series is still alive and well thanks to developer 343 Industries. The most recent entry, Halo 5: Guardians, was released back in 2015, but it will be receiving the Xbox One X treatment via a patch that’s available now.

When patched for Xbox One X, the game will continue to run at 60fps as it did originally, but with the added bonus of a 4K resolution boost.

Unfortunately, due to the age of the original release, the game won’t be receiving an HDR upgrade alongside its 4K one. Still, a native 2160p resolution and rock-solid 60 frames per second is nothing to be sneezed at.

Minecraft

Image Credit: Mojang, Markus Persson, 4J Studios, Other Ocean Interactive, Xbox Game Studios (Image credit: Mojang, Markus Persson, 4J Studios, Other Ocean Interactive, Xbox Game Studios)

What are its enhancements? 4K, HDR and 60 FPS

Minecraft is a game that needs no introduction, and its 'Super Duper Graphics Pack' is set to make its polygonal world the sharpest its ever looked. We got to have a look at the Xbox One X-enhanced version of the game and it was quite fun to see a more beautiful version of what is essentially a very simple looking game.

While the game keeps its famous blocky appearance (we obviously wouldn't want that to change), it does receive vastly improved lighting thanks to the inclusion of HDR support. For instance, your creations can now be viewed with the added bonus of a glorious sunset.

Colors also receive a boost, looking less flat in the process, and vegetation also looks more detailed than before. Still, you can rest assured that the Xbox One X version of the game doesn't mess with the winning formula too much – it simply makes it better.

Quantum Break

Image Credit: Remedy Entertainment (Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

What are its enhancements? 1440p (upscaled to 4K) and HDR

We hope you’ve got plenty of space on your hard drive, because the patches required to play the Xbox One X-enhanced version of Quantum Break, combined with the game install itself, will take up a staggering 178GB of your console’s storage. Welcome to gaming in the future!

So what do the huge patches give you exactly? Well, since the game is incredibly demanding from a hardware perspective, even on high-end PCs, Quantum Break technically runs at true resolution of 1440p but is displayed as 2160p in its video settings.

According to Digital Foundry, the game makes use of a ‘temporal reconstruction’ technique that gives the illusion of 4K by cloning frames and using the information to make the resolution look much higher than it is. The original Xbox One version did the same thing, taking its native 720p resolution and applying the same technique to provide the illusion of 1080p.

Aside from this, the game has received a texture boost, making its visuals look much crisper in the process. Funnily enough, the film grain effect seen in the standard Xbox One version of the game has been dropped entirely for the One X, giving Quantum Break much more depth and clarity in its presentation.

It’s a shame that 60 frames per second is unavailable, but given the game’s cinematic styling based on film and television, it seems like developer Remedy would probably prefer it that way regardless. Either way, Quantum Break looks downright beautiful on Xbox One X.

Read our full Quantum Break review

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Image Credit: Infinity Ward (Image credit: Activision; Infinity Ward)

What are its enhancements? HDR

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) is something of a reset for the bestselling FPS franchise – removing the frills of zombies, jetpacks, double-jumps and futuristic gadgetry for a grounded take on what military engagement actually looks like in the 21st century.

The name is no coincidence, either; 2007's Modern Warfare was a landmark entry in the Call of Duty series, and Activision is looking to recreate what made the game of the same name so successful.

Modern Warfare is all about the gritty realities of war this time out, with the ‘modern’ of the ‘Modern Warfare’ title referring to the gear, weapons and gadgetry being used today in the Middle East and Russia, rather than the far-flung fantasies of science fiction.

While Modern Warfare has some glaring issues with regards to its campaign, it's still the best installation the series has seen yet - with tight shooting and more multiplayer modes than you can shake a stick at. And with Xbox One X enhancement, it truly looks spectacular.

Read our full Call of Duty: Modern Warfare review

Borderlands 3

Image Credit: Gearbox (Image credit: Gearbox Software)

What are its enhancements? HDR

For the uninitiated, the Borderlands franchise is built upon the pursuit of gear. Players earn loot at an almost obscene rate, constantly unlocking new weapons and abilities with which to battle through stylized environments - which look even better with Xbox One X enhancements.

While Borderlands 3 doesn't offer that much in terms of new few, those who have played they previous installments are unlikely to be disappointed

Check out our Borderlands 3 review.

Gears of War 4

Image Credit: The Coalition (Image credit: Microsoft)

What are its enhancements? 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos and 60fps

The fourth entry in the Gears of War series already looked great on the original Xbox One, however, it looks damn-near astonishing when enhanced for the Xbox One X. Once patched, new advanced video options appear in the game’s settings which give the player control over every major area of its presentation.

You can choose whether you want to place preference on detail (offering native 4K resolutions and textures at 30 frames per second) or performance (locked 60 frames per second and increased graphical detail). While the jump in detail is noticeable when playing the game at 4K, the performance mode looks nearly as good in terms of textures, with the added bonus of running at a buttery-smooth frame rate.

And, while the Xbox One S already provided Gears of War 4 with HDR settings, they’ve received a boost here to work in conjunction with the game’s 4K rendering, allowing for its wider color gamut to be displayed in much greater detail. You’ll find a much-appreciated HDR brightness slider in the settings, and if you want to get a real picture of the difference between standard and high dynamic range, you can split the screen and see them both side-by-side while playing the game.

Although it's a slightly older release, The Coalition has done a great job to turn Gears 4 into a poster child for what the Xbox One X is capable of.

Read our full Gears of War 4 review

Gears 5

Image Credit: The Coalition (Image credit: The Coalition)

What are its enhancements? 4K Ultra HD and HDR

We've been waiting a while to see a new Gears title, and Gears 5 certainly didn't disappoint.

Players step into the shoes of Kait Diaz for the first time who, following the events of Gears of War 4, is trying to come to terms with the death of her mother, unravel the twisted roots of her family tree and deal with her own personal baggage. Meanwhile, humanity is being threatened once more - this time by the Swarm, the successor to the Locust horde.

Gears 5 looks particularly stunning on Xbox's powerful platform - making the most of what Xbox One X enhancements have to offer.

Check out our full Gears 5 review

FIFA 20

Image Credit: EA (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

What is it? FIFA is, for many console owners, a highly anticipated annual event. The latest and arguably greatest installment in the football sim series has arrived in the form of FIFA 20, and it's straight into our list of the best Xbox One games.

With this year's iteration of the stalwart series, EA appears to have made some bold strides in the right direction, especially when it comes to giving players what they’ve been asking for in terms of game modes and statistical tinkering.

Add to that a fantastic new way to play in Volta, a light-hearted set of modes for couch co-op and some clever, nuanced gameplay tweaks that coax out a more fair and rewarding game of soccer, this is definitely not an in between year or an easy skip if you’re a franchise fan. In fact, it might be the best FIFA game in a good few years, achieved mainly by responding to fan feedback with healthy design decisions.

Read our full review of FIFA 20 and make sure you're the best on the pitch using our tips and tricks guide

The Outer Worlds

Image Credit: Obsidian Entertainment (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

What are its enhancements? Xbox One X enhanced

Disappointed by Fallout 76? Don't worry, Obsidian Entertainment's The Outer Worlds is here to scratch your Fallout itch.

Set on the frontier of space, The Outer Worlds sees you awakening from hibernation amidst a conspiracy to destroy Halycon – a colony residing at the edge of the galaxy driven by big-brand corporations. What follows is a wacky, satire-rich RPG that injects loads of fun into the classic Fallout formula we've grown to love.

Don't take our world for it, check out how The Outer Worlds escaped the shadow of Fallout, according to its creators.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Image Credit: Rockstar Games (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

What are its enhancements? 4K Ultra HD and HDR

Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 took 2018 by storm, giving us the gun-toting, western open-world we were hoping for. You play as Arthur Morgan, a gunslinger in the notorious Van Der Linde gang as he navigates the trials and tribulations of the changing west.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is certainly game which will keep you busy. Between story missions, mini-games, activities and side quests, you will find yourself sinking plenty of hours into this title without even noticing it.

The Xbox One X truly makes RDR2's open world even more beautiful. So much so, you may just want to explore and let it sink in.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Image Credit: From Software (Image credit: From Software)

What are its enhancements? HDR

FromSoftware's latest offering is not to be scoffed at. If you thought the Dark Souls series was hard, then Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is extreme mode.

Sekiro is more punishing than any title we've seen from FromSoftware before, but actually achieving those rare moments of success is extremely rewarding. Set against a background that balances brutality and beauty, Sekiro is one of this year's must-have titles – if you have the patience for it.

Check out our full Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice review

Since the Xbox One X's release nearly three years ago, the powerful console has changed the limits of gaming – improving graphics to a true 4K resolution. It offers the best you can get on a console, at least until next-generation Xbox Series X launches.

There are hundreds of Xbox One X enhanced games for the console, including popular titles like Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Forza Horizon 4. While we'd love to tell you all of these games are going to ooze visual fidelity when you pop them onto your TV, not all of them are going to look like they're fresh out of the developer's oven.

Even though the Xbox One X is capable of 4K/HDR at 60 frames per second along with Dolby Atmos sound, not all games are guaranteed to have all of these improvements. Some will support all of them, while some will support HDR and nothing more.

With this in mind, we've created a list of the best Xbox One X games that push the console to its limits. Here you'll find the games with patch details that confirm they'll push at least two of the console's capabilities, whether that's 4K, HDR or Dolby Atmos.

Devil May Cry 5

Image Credit: Capcom (Image credit: Capcom)

What are its enhancements? Native 4K and 60fps

As the first non-Resident Evil title built using Capcom's RE Engine, the Xbox One X version of Devil May Cry 5 astonishes with its incredibly gorgeous presentation.

Though every version of Hideaki Itsuno's hack-and-slash masterpiece targets 60fps, the Xbox One X version is able to deliver that framerate consistently, making it the ideal way to experience Devil May Cry 5 in a living room setting.

Along with its buttery-smooth framerate, Devil May Cry 5 is also presented at a native 4K resolution on One X, which is a huge improvement over the standard Xbox One's 900p resolution.

As you would expect, detail is extraordinary here, with the game's vibrant HDR-enhanced art design showcasing the power of Microsoft's premiere console to magnificent effect. Characters exhibit incredible definition, as do the game's many outrageous environments and grotesque demon creations.

One of the most visually spectacular games currently available, Devil May Cry 5 is highly recommended for those looking to take advantage of the Xbox One X's immense graphical prowess.

Check out our Devil May Cry 5 review

Metro Exodus

Image credit: Deep Silver / Koch Media (Image credit: Image credit: Deep Silver / Koch Media)

What are its enhancements? Native 4K (3840x2160 at 30fps)

While it doesn't boast the PC version's cutting-edge ray tracing effects, it's hard to fault what developer 4A Games has accomplished with the Xbox One X version of Metro Exodus.

Locked at 30fps, the 4A Engine never seems to falter during intense shootouts, with a smooth consistency that keeps the action moving at all times. Of course, there are those who might've hoped for a 1080p/60fps option to be included in the final release, but rest assured, Metro Exodus looks and feels great at 30fps.

As has become common with all big game releases these days, Metro Exodus offers HDR settings regardless of which Xbox One console it is installed on – from the original base model, to the 4K-ready Xbox One X.

Of course, you'll find that the game's high-dynamic range looks best on Microsoft's premiere console, with its additional resolution allowing you to see more subtle color gradations and an added level of detail within shaded areas.

Although the world of Metro Exodus brutal and unforgiving, there are moments of extreme beauty to be found within the game. During the open-world desert section, we continually found ourselves blown away by the glowing sunlight peering through the clouds or reflecting from the sandy terrain.

Easily the best way to play the game on a home console, the Xbox One X-enhanced version of Metro Exodus' 4K resolution truly accentuates the immense level of detail in both its claustrophobic interiors and vast, wide-open areas.

More than just an arbitrary number of vertical and horizontal lines, the Xbox One X's Ultra HD resolution does a fantastic job of fully immersing the player within the greatest world that 4A Games has created to date.

Check out our Metro Exodus review

Forza Horizon 4

Image Credit: Turn 10 Studios/Playground Games (Image credit: Forza Horizon 4)

What are its enhancements? Native 4K and HDR (3840x2160 at 30fps or 1920x1080 at 60fps)

The only word that can be used to describe Forza Horizon 4 is stunning. The latest addition to the open-world racing title is a testament to the power of Xbox One X enhancements. Racing through Great Britain at 4K is a truly breathtaking experience, further boosted by the game's dynamic seasons.

If the the native 4K mode isn't graphically impressive enough, the new 60fps mode will blow you away with its smooth transitions and its picture perfect take of every pothole, lavender field and pebble dash wall in Britain.

Make sure to check out our full Forza Horizon 4 review

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Image Credit: Ubisoft (Image credit: Ubisoft)

What are its enhancements? 4K Ultra HD and HDR

Assassin's Creed games are known for being visual masterpieces and Odyssey is no different. Xbox One X enhancements truly bring Odyssey's Grecian world to life, with higher resolution textures, denser crowds, improved depth of field and an overall richer environment.

Check out our Assassin's Creed Odyssey review diary for more

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Image Credit: Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montréal, Feral Interactive, Nixxes Software BV (Image credit: Square Enix)

What are its enhancements? Native 4K / 30fps or 1080p / 60fps

If you've previously had a chance to play Rise of the Tomb Raider on the Xbox One X, then you probably have a pretty good idea of what to expect from its follow-up, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, in terms of enhancements.

Like its predecessor, Shadow of the Tomb Raider can be played using settings that favor either resolution or performance — the former allows the game to regularly display at a native 4K resolution, while the latter drops the game down to 1080p, but offers much smoother gameplay targeting 60fps.

Needless to say, Shadow of the Tomb Raider benefits greatly from the additional detail afforded by its 4K resolution uptick. Environments (particularly foliage, water and mud) are utterly jaw-dropping in 4K, making this entry the best-looking in the series to date.

That said, it's not an entirely flawless presentation, with occasional screen tearing issues and framerate drops cropping up during some of the game's more graphically intense sections. Still, it's highly likely that developer Eidos Montreal is working on a patch to iron out these problems — we'll check back on the game in the near future to see if they've been addressed.

While Shadow of the Tomb Raider's performance mode shows a noticeable drop in visual fidelity when compared to its resolution mode, the game still looks exceptional. There's a smoother framerate that gives players an additional level of responsiveness, making its controls feel more tactile in the process.

It's clear that a lot of effort has been put into Shadow of the Tomb Raider's enhancements, and barring some occasional performance hitches that will likely be addressed in an update, the game really shines on Xbox One X.

Check out our full Shadow of the Tomb Raider review

Doom

Image Credit: Midway Games (Image credit: Midway Games)

What are its enhancements? 4K and 60fps

It took a 'Hell' of a long time, but Doom has now been updated for Xbox One X. While the game always looked incredible, it now looks sharper than ever, thanks to a native 4K update. Like before, the game still runs at 60fps, meaning the Xbox One X version of the game offers the best of both worlds. Admittedly, we'd have liked it if a HDR mode had been added, given how long this update was in gestation, but we can't argue with the 4K update we've received. Seriously, Doom looks incredible in Ultra High Definition, and its buttery smooth framerate is just the icing on the cake.

Far Cry 5

Image Credit: Ubisoft (Image credit: Ubisoft)

What are its enhancements? Native 4K and HDR

A contender for prettiest open-world shooter to date, Far Cry 5 receives a number of impressive enhancements when played on the Xbox One X. Unlike many enhanced games that employ dynamic scaling techniques to keep their resolutions as close to 4K as possible, Far Cry 5 boasts a full and unwavering 3840 x 2160 resolution that never dips. It also manages to retain the temporal anti-aliasing that made Ubisoft's own Assassin's Creed Origins look so spectacular on Microsoft's high-end console.

HDR settings are also available on Far Cry 5, though you won't be able to tweak them as thoroughly as you could with Origins' 'paper-white' and 'maximum luminance' sliders. Still, the game looks and runs gloriously on Xbox One X at 30fps. On top of this, users playing on the console will also receive improved terrain detail and shading. We can only hope that every Ubisoft title going forward looks as good as this on Xbox One X.

Check out our full Far Cry 5 review

Sea of Thieves

Image Credit: Rare (Image credit: Rare)

What are its enhancements? 4K and HDR

Though its art-style is simplistic, there's an incredible beauty to be found in the presentation of Rare's newest IP, Sea of Thieves. This massively multiplayer online pirate adventure is available on both Xbox One and PC, and while the latter offers unlocked frame rates and ultra-wide monitor support, the console version ultilizes HDR to really bring the game to life — sunsets have never been more breathtaking in a video game. Thankfully, Sea of Thieves supports crossplay between Windows 10 and Xbox so you can play with everyone.

Along with its stunning HDR-enhanced visuals, Sea of Thieves' cartoonish art style is bolstered by a native 4K resolution on Xbox One X. As you'd imagine, the water is especially beautiful in Sea of Thieves — we'd even go as far as to call it the most realistic water in any video game to date.

That said, Sea of Thieves is most impressive when you're standing on the deck of your ship, looking out as the sun sets over an island brimming with the promise of treasure. Weather can change on you in an instant, with a dynamic cloud simulation and storm system that really ups the intensity as you sail the game's vast ocean.

If you want a game that shows off just how much the Xbox One X can enhance a visual experience, we suggest you set sail for the Sea of Thieves.

Read all about it in our Sea of Thieves hub

Fallout 4

Image Credit: Bethesda (Image credit: Bethesda)

What are its enhancements? 4K and performance enhancements

Bethesda's epic post-apocalyptic role-playing game has received an Xbox One X update which brings it more in line with the PS4 Pro version of the game. We now have a native 4K resolution, though the game still exhibits horizontal scaling during more graphically intense moments.

That said, at its lowest, it still delivers an impressive 3264x2160 resolution, which is much higher than the PS4 Pro's 1440p target.

Elsewhere, improvements have been made to Fallout 4's framerate on Xbox One, hitting its target of 30fps more consistently than it did at launch, though you'll still find dropped frames on occasion – a problem the PS4 Pro version does not have.

Still, even with the odd framerate hiccup, Fallout 4 looks glorious on Xbox One X, making it the best way to experience the game on consoles.

Check out our full Fallout 4 review

Project Cars 2

Image Credit: Slightly Mad Studios (Image credit: Slightly Mad Studios)

What are its enhancements? 60fps, 3K, enhanced graphics

Following behind Forza Horizon 3, Project Cars 2 is another racing game taking advantage of the Xbox One X's power. Developed by Slightly Mad Games and first released in September 2017, this is a racing sim that prides itself on striking visuals and accurate simulation.

Players will have a choice of three modes on Xbox One X: Enhanced Visuals, which will put the game in 1440p resolution while having shadow, track and vehicle details as high as possible; Enhanced Resolution will bump the game's resolution up to 3K; and Enhanced Framerate that sets the game's resolution to 1080p while ensuring the game maintains a smooth 60 frames per second.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Image Credit: CD Projekt, CD Projekt RED, CDP.pl, Fuero Games, Widescreen Games, Can Explode (Image credit: CD Projekt, CD Projekt RED, CDP.pl, Fuero Games, Widescreen Games, Can Explode)

What are its enhancements? 4K or 60 fps and HDR.

What is it? The Witcher 3 is one of the older enhanced titles on this list but it still stands as one of the best. Believed by many to be the RPG to end all RPGs, this fantasy adventure will take you through incredible vistas and through thrilling adventures.

Using the Xbox One X's power, CD Projekt Red has created two enhanced modes: One offers 4K resolution and runs at a solid 30fps, while the other uses dynamic resolution and promises a smooth 60 frame per second. Both modes will allow you to enjoy HDR - a technology that will truly shine in the game's dynamic world.

Destiny 2

Image Credit: Bungie (Image credit: Bungie)

What are its enhancements? 4K and HDR

As one of the biggest games this year, it's natural that Destiny 2 appears on this list. With its original game, Bungie managed to create a huge triple-A success as well as a cult hit.

Now, however, it's opening up to the masses and anyone that felt like they couldn't jump on the Destiny band wagon the first time shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now - this huge online multiplayer shooter will reel you in with its universe, single-player story, satisfying gameplay and addictive online modes.

If you're just getting started, it's also worth taking a peek at our handy tips and tricks guide which will allow you to hit the ground running.

Check out our full Destiny 2 review

Call of Duty: WWII

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games (Image credit: Sledgehammer Games)

What are its enhancements? 4K and HDR

What is it? Right from its opening chapter, which takes place during the D-Day invasion of Normandy, Call of Duty: WWII astonishes with its graphical presentation.

We’ve all come to expect the Call of Duty series to provide 60 frames per second gameplay, regardless of platform, but when that framerate is used in conjunction with the Xbox One X’s 4K resolution boost and HDR functionality, the game takes on an extraordinary level of detail and visual clarity.

Like many other Xbox One X-enhanced games, Call of Duty: WWII has HDR sliders that allow you to tweak the game’s brightness and white balance to your liking – a much-appreciated addition that we hope carries over to all enhanced games going forward. Quite frankly, we want all games on the console to look this good.

Check out our full Call of Duty WWII review

Forza Motorsport 7

Image Credit: Turn 10 Studios (Image credit: Turn 10 Studios)

What are its enhancements? 4K, HDR, and 60fps

Forza Motorsport 7 was Microsoft’s poster-child for the power of the Xbox One X and thus far it’s the game that’s received the most attention in terms of performance assessments.

As a first-party title, the game's development team has been able to take full advantage of the Xbox One X’s power. The game’s patch promises 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with HDR support.

Thanks to HDR, the sunlight hitting the track and our vehicle looked brighter than ever. The 4K resolution also allows developer Turn 10 Studios to recreate the cars and their interiors to an astonishing degree of detail. This is especially evident in cars with Alcantara upholstery (pictured) – the fuzziness of the suede-like synthetic material looks just like the real thing!

The combination of 4K, HDR and locked 60 frames per second brings with it some incredibly detailed and realistic visuals with crisp and responsive gameplay. Buckle up for a truly show-stopping Xbox One X demo disc in Forza Motorsport 7.

Read our full Forza Motorsport 7 review

Assassin's Creed Origins

Image Credit: Ubisoft (Image credit: Assassin's Creed Origins)

What are its enhancements? 4K and HDR

As you’d probably expect, Assassin’s Creed Origins uses the power of the Xbox One X to make some serious visual impact. The game renders at 4K (although those without 4K screens will still benefit from an oversampled 1080p resolution) and supports HDR, too.

The high resolution support means that the game’s environments and characters are seriously detailed with highly realistic textures and the console’s CPU power means the quality is maintained from longer distances.

However, It’s HDR that makes the game really shine, creating greater contrast between bright sunlight and flames and shadows. This adds real depth to the game world, capturing the blinding brightness of the Egyptian sun and making the shade of tombs feel mercifully cool. As with most Xbox One X-enhanced games that we’ve tested, Assassin’s Creed Origins has an HDR slider that allows you to manually adjust the game’s paper white balance level, as well as the television’s brightness nits.

Having played several hours of the game on Xbox One X, we found the game to be visually impressive with wonderful textures and a remarkably consistent frame rate given everything that was happening on screen at once.

Read all about it in our Assasins Creed Origins hub

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Image Credit: Monolith Productions (Image credit: Monolith Productions)

What are its enhancements? 4K and HDR

Continuing the trend of giving users the option of how to use the X’s extra graphical horsepower, Shadow of War features two different graphical settings: You can either have the game favor resolution or favor quality.

Choose to favor resolution, and the game will attempt to get as close to 4K as possible (falling back on dynamic scaling when this isn’t possible).

Opt to favor quality and the improvements will be wider-ranging, but won’t bring the same benefits to resolution. Textures will see enhanced detail, draw distances will be improved, there’ll be more vegetation and shadows and lighting will be improved.

Both modes will feature HDR, and will unfortunately only run at 30fps rather than the 60fps of some of the other titles on this list.

Check out our full Middle-earth: Shadow of War review

Final Fantasy XV

Image Credit: Square Enix (Image credit: Square Enix)

What are its enhancements? 4K and HDR

What is it? You've probably heard of the JRPG phenomenon that is Final Fantasy and XV is its latest addition. The games are already stunning but we're looking forward to seeing what has been done with the Xbox One X's power here - the open world of Eos is sure to be a treat in 4K.

Halo 5: Guardians

Image Credit: 343 Industries (Image credit: 343 Industries)

What are its enhancements? 4K, HDR, 60 FPS

Bungie might have left the Halo series to focus on Destiny, but the blockbuster Xbox series is still alive and well thanks to developer 343 Industries. The most recent entry, Halo 5: Guardians, was released back in 2015, but it will be receiving the Xbox One X treatment via a patch that’s available now.

When patched for Xbox One X, the game will continue to run at 60fps as it did originally, but with the added bonus of a 4K resolution boost.

Unfortunately, due to the age of the original release, the game won’t be receiving an HDR upgrade alongside its 4K one. Still, a native 2160p resolution and rock-solid 60 frames per second is nothing to be sneezed at.

Minecraft

Image Credit: Mojang, Markus Persson, 4J Studios, Other Ocean Interactive, Xbox Game Studios (Image credit: Mojang, Markus Persson, 4J Studios, Other Ocean Interactive, Xbox Game Studios)

What are its enhancements? 4K, HDR and 60 FPS

Minecraft is a game that needs no introduction, and its 'Super Duper Graphics Pack' is set to make its polygonal world the sharpest its ever looked. We got to have a look at the Xbox One X-enhanced version of the game and it was quite fun to see a more beautiful version of what is essentially a very simple looking game.

While the game keeps its famous blocky appearance (we obviously wouldn't want that to change), it does receive vastly improved lighting thanks to the inclusion of HDR support. For instance, your creations can now be viewed with the added bonus of a glorious sunset.

Colors also receive a boost, looking less flat in the process, and vegetation also looks more detailed than before. Still, you can rest assured that the Xbox One X version of the game doesn't mess with the winning formula too much – it simply makes it better.

Quantum Break

Image Credit: Remedy Entertainment (Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

What are its enhancements? 1440p (upscaled to 4K) and HDR

We hope you’ve got plenty of space on your hard drive, because the patches required to play the Xbox One X-enhanced version of Quantum Break, combined with the game install itself, will take up a staggering 178GB of your console’s storage. Welcome to gaming in the future!

So what do the huge patches give you exactly? Well, since the game is incredibly demanding from a hardware perspective, even on high-end PCs, Quantum Break technically runs at true resolution of 1440p but is displayed as 2160p in its video settings.

According to Digital Foundry, the game makes use of a ‘temporal reconstruction’ technique that gives the illusion of 4K by cloning frames and using the information to make the resolution look much higher than it is. The original Xbox One version did the same thing, taking its native 720p resolution and applying the same technique to provide the illusion of 1080p.

Aside from this, the game has received a texture boost, making its visuals look much crisper in the process. Funnily enough, the film grain effect seen in the standard Xbox One version of the game has been dropped entirely for the One X, giving Quantum Break much more depth and clarity in its presentation.

It’s a shame that 60 frames per second is unavailable, but given the game’s cinematic styling based on film and television, it seems like developer Remedy would probably prefer it that way regardless. Either way, Quantum Break looks downright beautiful on Xbox One X.

Read our full Quantum Break review

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Image Credit: Infinity Ward (Image credit: Activision; Infinity Ward)

What are its enhancements? HDR

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) is something of a reset for the bestselling FPS franchise – removing the frills of zombies, jetpacks, double-jumps and futuristic gadgetry for a grounded take on what military engagement actually looks like in the 21st century.

The name is no coincidence, either; 2007's Modern Warfare was a landmark entry in the Call of Duty series, and Activision is looking to recreate what made the game of the same name so successful.

Modern Warfare is all about the gritty realities of war this time out, with the ‘modern’ of the ‘Modern Warfare’ title referring to the gear, weapons and gadgetry being used today in the Middle East and Russia, rather than the far-flung fantasies of science fiction.

While Modern Warfare has some glaring issues with regards to its campaign, it's still the best installation the series has seen yet - with tight shooting and more multiplayer modes than you can shake a stick at. And with Xbox One X enhancement, it truly looks spectacular.

Read our full Call of Duty: Modern Warfare review

Borderlands 3

Image Credit: Gearbox (Image credit: Gearbox Software)

What are its enhancements? HDR

For the uninitiated, the Borderlands franchise is built upon the pursuit of gear. Players earn loot at an almost obscene rate, constantly unlocking new weapons and abilities with which to battle through stylized environments - which look even better with Xbox One X enhancements.

While Borderlands 3 doesn't offer that much in terms of new few, those who have played they previous installments are unlikely to be disappointed

Check out our Borderlands 3 review.

Gears of War 4

Image Credit: The Coalition (Image credit: Microsoft)

What are its enhancements? 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos and 60fps

The fourth entry in the Gears of War series already looked great on the original Xbox One, however, it looks damn-near astonishing when enhanced for the Xbox One X. Once patched, new advanced video options appear in the game’s settings which give the player control over every major area of its presentation.

You can choose whether you want to place preference on detail (offering native 4K resolutions and textures at 30 frames per second) or performance (locked 60 frames per second and increased graphical detail). While the jump in detail is noticeable when playing the game at 4K, the performance mode looks nearly as good in terms of textures, with the added bonus of running at a buttery-smooth frame rate.

And, while the Xbox One S already provided Gears of War 4 with HDR settings, they’ve received a boost here to work in conjunction with the game’s 4K rendering, allowing for its wider color gamut to be displayed in much greater detail. You’ll find a much-appreciated HDR brightness slider in the settings, and if you want to get a real picture of the difference between standard and high dynamic range, you can split the screen and see them both side-by-side while playing the game.

Although it's a slightly older release, The Coalition has done a great job to turn Gears 4 into a poster child for what the Xbox One X is capable of.

Read our full Gears of War 4 review

Gears 5

Image Credit: The Coalition (Image credit: The Coalition)

What are its enhancements? 4K Ultra HD and HDR

We've been waiting a while to see a new Gears title, and Gears 5 certainly didn't disappoint.

Players step into the shoes of Kait Diaz for the first time who, following the events of Gears of War 4, is trying to come to terms with the death of her mother, unravel the twisted roots of her family tree and deal with her own personal baggage. Meanwhile, humanity is being threatened once more - this time by the Swarm, the successor to the Locust horde.

Gears 5 looks particularly stunning on Xbox's powerful platform - making the most of what Xbox One X enhancements have to offer.

Check out our full Gears 5 review

FIFA 20

Image Credit: EA (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

What is it? FIFA is, for many console owners, a highly anticipated annual event. The latest and arguably greatest installment in the football sim series has arrived in the form of FIFA 20, and it's straight into our list of the best Xbox One games.

With this year's iteration of the stalwart series, EA appears to have made some bold strides in the right direction, especially when it comes to giving players what they’ve been asking for in terms of game modes and statistical tinkering.

Add to that a fantastic new way to play in Volta, a light-hearted set of modes for couch co-op and some clever, nuanced gameplay tweaks that coax out a more fair and rewarding game of soccer, this is definitely not an in between year or an easy skip if you’re a franchise fan. In fact, it might be the best FIFA game in a good few years, achieved mainly by responding to fan feedback with healthy design decisions.

Read our full review of FIFA 20 and make sure you're the best on the pitch using our tips and tricks guide

The Outer Worlds

Image Credit: Obsidian Entertainment (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

What are its enhancements? Xbox One X enhanced

Disappointed by Fallout 76? Don't worry, Obsidian Entertainment's The Outer Worlds is here to scratch your Fallout itch.

Set on the frontier of space, The Outer Worlds sees you awakening from hibernation amidst a conspiracy to destroy Halycon – a colony residing at the edge of the galaxy driven by big-brand corporations. What follows is a wacky, satire-rich RPG that injects loads of fun into the classic Fallout formula we've grown to love.

Don't take our world for it, check out how The Outer Worlds escaped the shadow of Fallout, according to its creators.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Image Credit: Rockstar Games (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

What are its enhancements? 4K Ultra HD and HDR

Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 took 2018 by storm, giving us the gun-toting, western open-world we were hoping for. You play as Arthur Morgan, a gunslinger in the notorious Van Der Linde gang as he navigates the trials and tribulations of the changing west.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is certainly game which will keep you busy. Between story missions, mini-games, activities and side quests, you will find yourself sinking plenty of hours into this title without even noticing it.

The Xbox One X truly makes RDR2's open world even more beautiful. So much so, you may just want to explore and let it sink in.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Image Credit: From Software (Image credit: From Software)

What are its enhancements? HDR

FromSoftware's latest offering is not to be scoffed at. If you thought the Dark Souls series was hard, then Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is extreme mode.

Sekiro is more punishing than any title we've seen from FromSoftware before, but actually achieving those rare moments of success is extremely rewarding. Set against a background that balances brutality and beauty, Sekiro is one of this year's must-have titles – if you have the patience for it.

Check out our full Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice review

Want to see more on the Xbox One X? View our video below!

