Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch El Clasico online from anywhere

Barcelona vs Real Madrid - where and when is El Clasico The latest Barcelona vs Real Madrid encounter takes place at the Nou Camp on Sunday, October 28. Kick-off is 4.15pm locally, which is 3.15pm GMT, 11.15am ET, 8.15am PT and 1.15am AET on Monday morning.

Barcelona versus Real Madrid is more than just a football match. From the clubs' opposing cultural heritage to the modern day battle between their global mega-brands, it's a contest that leaves its mark across the world – and a fixture you don't want to miss live streaming.

In uncharacteristic fashion, both clubs have stuttered their way through much of the season so far, with La Liga looking wide open as a result. The first El Clasico of the season could therefore be key in one of these two establishing real momentum in the title race, on top of the all-important bragging rights in Spain.

Real Madrid's frontline has unsurprisingly lost some of its edge since the summer departure of Ronaldo, but in Isco, the remaining strikers at least have a consistent source of creativity behind them. As for Barça, their talisman is also missing with a broken arm. So it will be up to the likes of Luis Suárez and Philippe Coutinhoto grab this game by the scruff of the neck at the Nou Camp on Barcelona's behalf?

You can find out who comes out on top of this much anticipated match by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of Barcelona vs Real Madrid wherever you are in the world.

If you're in a country that's not showing El Clasico on TV, don't sweat. With a VPN service you can connect to channels from a country that will have the match, and tune into the full 90 minutes that way. Follow the tips below and don't miss a kick of Barcelona vs Real Madrid.

Download and install a VPN

Download and install a VPN

You can scroll down to find out your La Liga viewing options in some of the major football-watching countries around the world. But if the place where you live doesn't have it, you can always use a VPN. A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location.

How to stream Barcelona vs Real Madrid live in the UK

Subscription service Eleven Sports has nabbed the La Liga rights from Sky Sports for this season, meaning Spanish football has a brand new home in the UK. Kick-off for this one is 3.15pm GMT for subscribers to the service. For all the info on that new kid on the block, Eleven Sports, check out our guide to the channel. If you're outside the UK, you can tune in to Eleven Sports by downloading a VPN, setting your location to the UK, and tuning in that way.

How to watch El Clasico: US live stream

BeIn Sports is the La Liga broadcaster in the USA, with kick-off for this one at 11.15am ET and 8.15am PT. If you're a BeIN Sports subscriber and want to stream the coverage to your laptop or mobile device, BeIn Connect is the service you need. If you're a subscriber who's outside the US for the game, you can follow the VPN route and tune into BeIn Connect that way.

How to live stream Barcelona vs Real Madrid in Canada

BeIn Sports is also the 2018/19 La Liga broadcaster in Canada. Kick-off is at 11.15am Toronto time and if you're a BeIn Sports subscriber and want to stream the coverage to your laptop or mobile device, BeIn Connect is again the place to go. As stated above, you can follow the VPN route to tune into BeIn Connect if you're outside the country for the game.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Australia live stream

The BeIn Sports La Liga monopoly stretches to Australia too. El Clasico kicks off at 1.15am Sunday morning down under. As you've probably guessed by now, if you're outside the country but still want to watch via your BeIN subscription, you can download a VPN and connect to BeIN Connect as normal.

