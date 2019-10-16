AWS may finally be breaking up with Oracle

Amazon's cloud computing division AWS has announced that it has decided to utilize its own databases instead of Oracle's and the company has finally turned off its last Oracle database.

AWS has managed to move 75 petabytes of internal data stored on almost 7,500 Oracle databases back to its own service.

In a blog post, AWS's Jeff Barr explained that the database migration is now complete after several years of work, saying:

“Today I would like to tell you about an internal database migration effort of this type that just wrapped up after several years of work. Over the years we realized that we were spending too much time managing and scaling thousands of legacy Oracle databases. Instead of focusing on high-value differentiated work, our database administrators (DBAs) spent a lot of time simply keeping the lights on while transaction rates climbed and the overall amount of stored data mounted. This included time spent dealing with complex & inefficient hardware provisioning, license management, and many other issues that are now best handled by modern, managed database services.”

While the majority of Amazon's Consumer business has been moved off of Oracle's databases, some third-party applications which are tightly bound to Oracle were not migrated.

AWS databases

Amazon has been working to move off of Oracle databases for the last several years but due to the size of its projects, this was a difficult and time consuming task.

Over 100 consumers services have been moved to AWS databases including many customer-facing tools such as Alexa, Amazon Prime, Twitch and others. AWS also moved a number of its internal tools like AdTech, its fulfillment system external payments and ordering to its own databases.

Each team at the company moved an Oracle database to an AWS database service such as Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon Aurora, Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) and Amazon Redshift. The company also revealed that each group was allowed to choose the service they wanted based on their own individual needs and requirements.

While the move certainly bodes well for AWS, Oracle is losing a huge customer and Amazon's departure could encourage other companies to follow suit.

We've also highlighted the best web hosting services

Via TechCrunch