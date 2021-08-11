PS5 restock now live at Scan

If you're searching where to buy PS5, head over to Scan for a range of PS5 restocks including game and controller bundles offering plenty of goodies all in one go.

The cheapest bundle has already run out of stock, previously offering a disk version of the console, a copy of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and an extra DualSense controller for £579.98. However, there's still time to spend a little extra and grab a console with a whole stack of titles to kickstart your collection. For £719.99 you'll find a PS5 disk console with Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Demon Souls, and an extra controller to boot.

These PS5 restocks come after Amazon launched its own wave of stock earlier this morning. Those sold out with characteristic speed, though, so while we do see bundles stick around on the shelves a little longer we wouldn't recommend waiting too long here.

We may still see more from Amazon's own PS5 restock for those who just need a single console as well.

In the US? Check out our US PS5 restock tracker

PS5 deals:

PS5 Disk Edition + Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Demon Souls and DualSense controller: £719.99 at Scan

If you're looking to get as much extra gear as you can, this £719.99 PS5 bundle is back in stock at Scan today. We generally see higher priced bundles like this sticking around on the shelves a little longer, but we wouldn't recommend waiting to add this to cart if the additional extras are worth it for you.

View Deal

OUT OF STOCK PS5 Disk Edition + Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and DualSense Controller: £579.98 at Scan

PS5 bundles were back in stock at Scan today, with this Ratchet and Clank and extra DualSense bundle coming in the cheapest. That's perfect if you've been put off by pricier offers over the last few weeks, but still want to pick up some extra gear with your console.

View Deal

If you miss out on Scan's PS5 stock or simply want to know where to buy PS5 quickly, you'll find all the links to buy PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves.