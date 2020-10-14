Amazon Prime Day deals end today - all the sales you don't want to miss

We're into the second round of Amazon Prime Day deals now, and competition doesn't show any signs of slowing. We've already seen some of the best Prime Day deals running out of stock yesterday, with Nintendo Switch bundles, cheap LG 4K TVs, and even cheaper Chromebooks flying off the shelves and into the hands of waiting deal hunters.

These Amazon Prime Day deals have under 24 hours left on them, so you've only got a limited amount of time to take advantage of these offers. Once they're gone, they're gone and while we may see a return to some of these prices in November that competition will only get hotter later in the year.

There are a few top Prime Day deals we don't think will last the day - whether that's because they offer up excellent value or because we've seen stock wavering over the last 24-hours.

So, how do you get the best Prime Day deals before anyone else? We're listing all those top shelf offers right here, so you can head straight to the most valuable savings on the site right now and beat the crowds while you're at it. Remember, you'll need a Prime membership to take advantage of these savings - but you can sign up for a free 30 day trial right now.

Amazon Prime Day deals you don't want to miss - UK

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £39.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is available for its lowest price yet at Amazon. That's thanks to a £40 discount that drops the price down to £39.99 on Amazon Prime Day.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Brushed Steel/Black £84.99 £59.99 on Amazon

Save 29%: If a pressure cooker could ever be described as a 'sensation' then the Instant Pot Duo would be it. It's an incredibly popular multi-functional cooker, which is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute/browner, yoghurt maker, steamer and more in one. It comes with a three-ply base stainless steel cooking pot, steam rack, manual, recipe book and cooking time tables.



Asus C223NA 11.6-inch Chromebook: £229.99 £178 at Amazon

Coming in well under £200, this 11.6-inch Asus Chromebook has an excellent £51 discount on it right now. With 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage, this will only see you through light browsing and the odd email, but if you just need a cheap laptop to do so it's well worth the cash.

Nespresso XN903840 Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine: £179 £ 69.99 at Amazon

Now more of us are working from home, why not invest in that perfect home office setup with a cheap coffee maker. This Nespresso VertuoPlus is an easy to use, and small form-factor machine that'll fit onto any kitchen desktop. You can't argue with a £110 saving either.

Bose Soundlink Color II + Bose Frames: £329.99 £200.99 at Amazon

This incredible Prime Day bundle gets you both the Bose Soundlink Color Bluetooth speaker and the Bose Frames audio sunglasses for just over £200 – an enormous saving of £129. This mini Soundlink speaker is packing great sound quality and multipoint pairing, while the Bose Frames let you take your music on the fo without the need for headphones, thanks to built in speakers inside the frames.

Sony WH-1000XM3: £260 £229 at Amazon

Hello, old friends. These once-unbeatable headphones have been usurped by the newer 1000XM4 models, but that means the older generation is now seeing some great discounts. This isn't the cheapest we've seen them, but it's only around £10 off and prices are rising as well as dropping right now, so we'd keep an eye.

TCL 50C715K 50 Inch QLED Television: £499 £399 at Amazon

This well spec'd TV ticks every box at the 50-inch mark, thanks to its quality QLED panel, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision-compatible HDR. Equipped with Freeview Play, it's even got Alexa voice command control built in.

Samsung Q60T 43-inch QLED TV: £589 £524 at Amazon

The Samsung QLED range is well known for its crystal clear displays and stunning picture quality. You can save an extra £55 this week at Amazon, but if 43-inches is a little small you'll also find the 50-inch model for £649 down from £688.

iPad Air 3rd generation 2019 (256GB): £629.99 £544.50 at Amazon

This higher-capacity iPad Air reaches its best ever price as the launch of the (more expensive) iPad Air 4 is on our doorstep. Worth considering if you're rocking an older iPad and need an upgrade with more capabilities.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM: £850 £659.99 at Amazon

Save $240 on a stunning premium Microsoft Surface tablet today in the Amazon Prime Day sales. With a 10th generation Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, and of course, its lowest price ever, this Surface Pro 7 will give even the latest Dell XPS and Macbooks a run for their money.

Amazon Prime Day deals you don't want to miss - US

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is down to its lowest price ever for Prime members this weekend. That means you can save $45 on this smart display well ahead of the full Amazon Prime Day sales event.

AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Amazon

Amazon has also been battling it out with Verizon over the AirPods Pro price, but this $199 price tag is the lowest we've seen yet. A previous $219 sales price was holding fast until these early Prime Day deals, but an extra $20 off makes this a stunning offer.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: $349 $298 at Amazon

Seriously, why aren't you buying these now? Like, right now? These Sony cans are the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy – and having only launched fairly recently, this $51 discount is a real bargain. On top of that, you get a $25 gift card. Stop reading this and get them if you need amazing headphones.

iPad 8th generation 2020: $329 $299 at Amazon

The 32GB 8th generation iPad is back in stock for $299 just in time for Amazon Prime Day. That's an excellent saving on a recent release and well worth it if you're an iCloud aficionado. If you do need more space, the $429 128GB model is down to $395 as well.

Garmin Fenix 5X Plus: $799.99 $399.99 at Amazon

The Garmin Fenix 5X Plus has a $799.99 MSRP attached to it, but in truth we've seen it closer to $500 for a long time now. However, you can save an extra $100 on that previous sales price right now, and pick up the feature packed multi-sport watch for its lowest price yet. There are some seriously sophisticated functions in here, with everything you could ask for from a top of the range fitness tracker.

LG 55-inch 55SM8100AUA : $899 now $499.99 at Amazon

This LG Nanocell TV from 2019 is one of the better choices out there over standard LCD technology, and comes with Alexa and Google Assistant built in too. We know the picture quality is going to be a step above, and iPhone users can also cast anything straight to the display too.