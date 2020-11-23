Amazon Black Friday laptop deals: £200 plus savings but stocks selling fast now

Amazon Black Friday laptop deals are officially here. Well, actually they've been here since last Friday, but if you missed that initial wave of excitement don't worry - there's still plenty of cheap laptops up for grabs right now, even if a few top contenders have sold out.

The latest Amazon Black Friday laptop deals may be coming earlier this year, but it's not wholly unexpected. Many of the top retailers have been looking to push those sales out a little bit earlier this year in a bid to get one over the competition. Amazon's latest sale is no exception and we're rounding up the top picks just below.

Everythings been organised into price brackets, so if you've got a budget, simply head through to the section that's relevant to you. Also at the top of the page, you'll find our top recommendation based on overall value.

Microsoft, HP, Asus, and Acer machines are all heavily featured in today's sale, but we've particularly got our eye on this Huawei MateBook D for £489 (was £549.99). It's not actually the biggest saving on our list, but it's a great pick for most users at the price point. We've also got plenty of great 2-in-1 laptops featured, which are fantastic for those who want the maximum versatility from their machines.

You can read more about these Amazon Black Friday laptop deals alongside many other highlights just below. Looking for more than just laptops? Head over to our main Black Friday deals page for the latest from Amazon, and other leading UK retailers. However, you'll also find a quick list of all of Amazon's Black Friday deals just below.

For more relevant sales, see our Black Friday laptop deals roundup and Amazon Black Friday deals page.

Amazon Black Friday laptop deals: top pick

Huawei MateBook D 14-inch laptop: £549.99 £489 at Amazon

Save £60 - This Huawei Matebook 14 might not have the biggest saving on our list, but it's a good option if you're looking for that cheap Windows workhorse. Inside it has a Ryzen 5 3500U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - not exceptional, but good for the price and powerful enough for most tasks.

View Deal

Amazon Black Friday Laptop deals: Below £600

Asus VivoBook 11.6-inch laptop: £179 at Amazon

This Asus VivoBook might be a tiny, almost tablet-like size, but it's actually a fully formed little Windows machine in its own right. an Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage aren't world-beating specs, but for the money they are quite capable if you just need a machine for browsing and streaming videos.

View Deal

Asus 15.6-inch Chromebook: £299.99 £279.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - this Asus may be inexpensive, but it's a pretty rare example of a 15.6-inch Chromebook - a size that makes it great for streaming. Inside it's got an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage but note - it's currently shipping next month now thanks to the initial popularity of this particular sale.

View Deal

Acer Chromebook 13.3-inch touchscreen laptop: £399 £349 at Amazon

Save £50 - For a truly versatile machine on a budget, this Acer ChromeBook is not a bad choice - especially after a £50 discount. It's Mediatek processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage aren't exactly supercomputer specs, but they'll definitely do the job if you want something that can be both a tablet and a laptop.

View Deal

Asus Chromebook Flip 14-Inch touchscreen laptop: £499 £398 at Amazon

Save £100 - This Asus ChromeBook Flip is a 2-in-1 touchscreen delight that'll allow you to use it as both a laptop and tablet - perfect for sitting back and streaming your favorite shows. Inside an Intel M3-8100Y, 4GB of RAM, and 64 GB storage drive also should keep things chugging along well enough for casual tasks too.

View Deal

HP X360 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook: £599 £498.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - We're really spoilt for choice with high-end Chromebooks today with this stunning HP X360 - a really versatile machine that can be used as both a laptop and a tablet. With a 10th gen Intel Core i3, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, it's easily a cut above the standard Chromebooks out there and has plenty of grunt for all those basic tasks.

View Deal

Asus ZenBook Flip 14-inch touchscreen laptop: £699.99 £599.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - You're getting the best of both worlds with this Asus ZenBook Flip - a powerful laptop, plus a handy tablet if you so choose. Inside it's specced with an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - not mindblowing specs, but definitely enough to keep up with the competition this Black Friday.

View Deal

Huawei MateBook 13-inch laptop: £749.99 £599 at Amazon

Save £150 - Another top choice for an ultrabook on a budget, this MateBook 13 still manages to pack in an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD despite its modest price tag. While that processor is a little bit older, this laptop is really thin and rocks a near bezel-less display as well.

View Deal

Amazon Black Friday Laptop deals: below £900

Huawei MateBook 14-inch laptop: £749.99 £689.99 at Amazon

Save £60 - This Huawei MateBook 14 isn't just slightly bigger than its 13-inch siblings, it's also got a brand new AMD Ryzen 5 4000H processor in it - an upgrade over the slightly older 3rd generation.

Alongside that, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD round out the specs nicely here for a respectable budget ultrabook.

View Deal

Acer Swift 5 14-inch laptop: £899.99 £749.99 at Amazon

Save £150 - The Swift 5 are incredibly popular right now and it's easy to see why. A light, premium build, plus great specs for a fair price make them an easy recommendation. This particular spec has a 10th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - good stuff all around.



View Deal

Asus Chromebook Flip 14-Inch touchscreen laptop: £999 £799 at Amazon

Save £200 on what has to be one of the best looking, and most versatile, Chromebooks money can buy today at Amazon. You're getting the best of both the tablet and laptop worlds here, plus a specs sheet that contains a 10th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - something you don't normally see on Chromebooks.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book S 13.3-inch laptop: £999 £849 at Amazon

Save £150 - This Galaxy Book S from Samsung really does look the part in our books. It's extremely thin with a gorgeous near bezel-less display as well. Of course, this one's also got some great specs too - a 10th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD to be precise.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 13 (early 2020): £999 £928 at Amazon

Save £70 - Not an official 'Amazon Black Friday laptop deal' but this now slightly older MacBook Air 13 is at its cheapest price ever right now. Sure, this Intel I3-based machine isn't quite the fancy new M1-based variant, but a 10th gen processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD are still fantastic specs here for an Apple notebook.

View Deal

Amazon Black Friday Laptop deals: above £1000

Asus ZenBook S13 laptop: £1,299.99 £999.99 at Amazon

Save £300 - With a stunning bezel-less display this Asus ZenBook really, really looks the part. With an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD you'll also quite frankly blow any equivalent Dell XPS or MacBook out the water when it comes to value for money too.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 13.3-inch laptop: £1,249 £1,049 at Amazon

Save £200 - Another stunning design from Samsung, this Galaxy Book Ion also comes with something you normally don't see on ultrabooks - a QLED HD display. Of course, it's also got a 10th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD rounding out the specs too.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (late 2020): £1,299 £1,249.97 at Amazon

Save £50 - This one's not technically a Black Friday laptop deal but we simply can't resist including this new Apple MacBook Pro 13. This fancy new M1 Chip. 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD version has just been released but it's already discounted and still in stock. Alternatively, you could also check out the slightly older Intel i5-based machine for £1,185.99 (was £1,299) but heads up - we've seen cheaper prices on that one.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (13.5-inch): £1,549 £1,379 at Amazon

Save £170 - All Microsoft Surface Laptop 3's with 10th gen Intel Core i7 processors are on sale right now in the Amazon Black Friday sale giving you a great chance to bag an ultrabook for £200 less. Displayed above is the price for the Core i7, 16GB of RAM, 256GB variant, but there are also savings to be had on the 512GB version too.

View Deal

Asus ZenBook Duo 14-inch dual-touchscreen laptop: £1,699.99 £1,399.99 at Amazon

Save £300 - The Asus ZenBook Duo may have niche appeal, but it's extremely good for those who want a unique, design-focused laptop. With an Intel i7-10510U, Nvidia MX250 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, this one's packing serious horsepower too.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Book 3 (13.5-inch): £1,999 £1,669 at Amazon

Save £329 on this outstandingly powerful Microsoft Surface Book 3 today at Amazon. A 10th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD makes this one a good pick if you're really looking for something that'll handle those intensive design and production applications.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Book 3 (15-inch): £2,199 £1,979 at Amazon

Save £220 on the very best Microsoft has to offer today at Amazon with this premium Surface Book 3. With an Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, there's not much this incredibly powerful ultrabook can't handle.

View Deal