Acer Aspire 1 for just £90 – is this the cheapest Windows 10 laptop deal yet?

In the run up to Black Friday 2019 and Cyber Monday 2019 we were expecting to see some impressive laptop deals, but perhaps nothing quite as low as this – with Argos (on eBay) offering the 11-inch Acer Aspire 1 for just £89.99.

A Windows 10 laptop for well under £100 is certainly impressive – though of course you do need to temper your expectations somewhat. Don't expect to play any games on this thing.

For the (very low) price, you get an Acer Aspire 1 with an 11.6-inch screen with 1,366 x 768 resolution, an Intel Celeron processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. The laptop has also been refurbished by the manufacturer, which means although it might have been opened before, it's been professionally restored so it should be as good as new.

Now, that's pretty limited specifications, and we'd usually avoid any laptop with under 4GB of RAM these days. However, a Windows 10-toting laptop for just £90 is pretty impressive. If you keep it for browsing the web, word processing and firing off a few emails, then you should get OK performance from it.

Could this be the cheapest early Black Friday laptop deal we're likely to see? Quite possibly.

If you're looking for the absolute cheapest Windows 10 laptop in the run up to Black Friday 2019, this could be it. It's not big and it's not powerful, but for simple tasks it does the job.

Again, we should point out that although this is a very cheap laptop, it's also not that powerful. But, if you're after a second laptop to quickly work on, or to give to the kids for their homework, then this is a superb deal.