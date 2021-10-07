A 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S is now the cheapest its ever been

We all know that the 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S is a very expensive upgrade. But when both of Microsoft's latest consoles come with fairly limited internal hard drives, you'll be needing it if you want to install more games at once. Thankfully, this latest deal at Amazon drops the hard drive upgrade to its cheapest price yet.

Right now, you can get the 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S for £149.84. That beats the previous all-time low we saw by a considerable margin when it was reduced to £179.99 back in April this year. Remember, too, that it usually costs a whopping £219.99 – a hefty price for a 1TB SSD upgrade for your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S.

It's important to point out that the order will be coming from Amazon EU, so delivery may take a few days longer than normal. The good news is any import duties and taxes are covered in the price you pay so you won't be stung by any extra fees.

1TB Xbox Series X/S Storage Expansion Card: £219.99 £149.84 at Amazon

Save £70.15 – Here's the biggest saving we've seen so far for the 1TB Xbox Storage Expansion card, which usually retails for a considerable £219.99. With this, you'll dramatically increase the space in your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S to install more games at once.

If you're after a hard drive upgrade but don't think you need all this space, it seems like Microsoft is about to release a more affordable 512GB Storage Expansion Card. We expect it'll cost a little less than the current deal price of the 1TB version, so you might want to snag double the capacity for just a little extra while you can.

Of course, the Storage Expansion Card could also feature in this year's Xbox Black Friday deals. It seems unlikely that it'll fall this low, though, and we may just see a repeat of the previous low of £180. Do stick with us for any updates as Black Friday 2021 approaches next month. And if you're still looking for Xbox Series X stock, we've got you covered.

