Download Adobe Stock: How to try Adobe Stock for free or with Creative Cloud

Sifting through the best free stock photo platforms and deciding which is right for you can seem like an arduous task—surely they all provide the same service?

While this is partly true, Adobe Stock differs from the average stock platform by offering an innovative solution to the time-consuming downloading and importing of images. After all, having thousands of creative assets at your fingertips is incredibly useful—but a service that offers this while seamlessly integrating with other creative apps is a game changer.

Being able to access assets without interrupting your workflow is likely the reason you want to download Adobe Stock, but perhaps you don’t know how to get started. In this guide, we’ll explain exactly how to download Adobe Stock to step up your designing experience.

Can I download Adobe Stock assets for free?

While downloading certain assets from the Adobe Stock library does require payment, the stock.adobe.com website provides around 78,000 high-quality assets for free. After creating a free Adobe ID, you can browse and download a variety of royalty-free licensed photos, illustrations, and vectors.

You can access further assets by utilizing Adobe Stock’s free 7-day trial, downloading up to 10 standard assets during this time. While downloads may be limited, you can still browse what’s on offer to help you decide whether to subscribe post-trial. You’ll need an Adobe account to start your trial, and credit card details are required upfront, though you have the option to cancel before the first payment is taken.

Adobe Stock assets can be licensed directly from Creative Cloud apps as you work (Image credit: Adobe)

How do I buy Adobe Stock?

Adobe Stock assets can be purchased directly from within the Creative Cloud desktop apps or through stock.adobe.com. Downloading assets from stock.adobe.com requires no upfront payment—all you’ll need to get started is an Adobe ID. If you choose an image from within a Creative Cloud app and click on the shopping cart symbol, you’ll automatically be directed to the stock.adobe.com website to license the asset and choose a payment option, if applicable.

While a Creative Cloud membership isn’t required to use Adobe Stock, Creative Cloud members do benefit from the seamless integration within the apps they use. There are a variety of memberships available, including the “all apps” package ($52.99 / AU$76.99 / £49.94/mo) which provides access to all 20+ Adobe apps.

Before reviewing the full payment options for Adobe Stock below, it’s worth mentioning that—while Stock is fully integrated into Creative Cloud—it isn’t included in any Creative Cloud subscriptions. You’ll need to pay for an Adobe Stock subscription alongside your Creative Cloud membership.

There are many payment options available for Adobe Stock (Image credit: Adobe)

What’s the price of Adobe Stock?

Those requiring only standard assets (high-resolution photos, vectors, illustrations, and music tracks) may find the annual or monthly subscription plans for Adobe Stock most cost-effective. Annual plans naturally work out to be the cheapest, with plans offering 10 assets ($29.99 / AU$39.95 / £19.99/mo), 40 assets ($79.99 / AU$109.99 / £47.99/mo), 350 assets ($169.99 / AU$219.99 / £65.99/mo), or 750 assets ($199.99 / AU$263.99 / £119.99/mo) each month.

If you’d prefer a more flexible plan, you can opt for an ongoing monthly subscription instead, giving you the freedom to cancel anytime. You can choose from downloading three assets ($29.99 / AU$39.59 / £17.99/mo), 40 assets ($99.99 / AU$137.49 / £59.99/mo), 350 assets ($199.99 / AU$263.99 / £119.99/mo), or 750 assets ($249.99 / AU$329.99 / £149.99/mo) each month.

Alternatively, you can purchase credit packs. These allow you to download video and premium assets alongside standard assets, with the choice of five credit packs ($49.95 / AU$54.95 / £29.95) all the way up to 150 credit packs ($1,200.00 / AU$1,308.99 / £600.00). It’s worth noting that different assets come with different credit charges—standard images and templates require one credit, whereas videos and premium images can cost between eight and 12+ credits.

The prices quoted here are for individuals and do not include tax, but full price lists can be found here on the Adobe Stock website.

Adobe Stock discounts for teachers and students

Students and teachers can benefit from Adobe’s substantial discount of over 60% off the usual cost of the full Creative Cloud suite—20+ apps including Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro.

This membership costs $19.99 / AU$21.99 / £16.24 per month for the first year, rising to $29.99 / AU$43.99 / £25.28 per month thereafter. While this is great value and allows you to enjoy Stock integration within the creative apps, it seems there is currently no direct discount offered for Adobe Stock subscriptions.

How can I get started with Adobe Stock?

Adobe Stock is automatically integrated into Creative Cloud apps, so there’s no need to download anything additional—the service is simple, allowing you to search for images directly from your sidebar as you work. If you’re not an existing Creative Cloud member, you can access the stock.adobe.com website and browse the collection of free and paid assets, once you’ve created an Adobe ID.

Tutorials help you get started with Adobe Stock (Image credit: Adobe)

If you need help getting started, there are a range of tutorials available at helpx.adobe.com, covering purchasing assets, licensing options and usage rights, and using Adobe Stock with Creative Cloud libraries.

Adobe Stock provides millions of high-quality assets (Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe Stock: key info you need to know

With new content added daily, Adobe Stock provides millions of high-quality photos, vectors, illustrations, and 3D assets directly within Creative Cloud apps like Photoshop and InDesign. For many, the main draw to Adobe Stock is this integration; if you already use the Creative Suite, Adobe Stock simplifies your workflow by allowing you to browse assets without interruption. Harnessing the power of the AI tool Adobe Sensei, images are recommended and categorized to save time scrolling through assets.

Adobe Stock also enables designers to create mock-ups using watermarked versions of images—a way of trying the asset before buying. If you’re happy with the design, you can license the image and it’ll immediately replace the watermarked version with the high-resolution image, saving hours of painstaking experimenting. The addition of artist-designed templates also aids creatives short on design time.

Adobe Stock: Android and iOS apps

While you can access a host of Creative Cloud apps on the go—including Photoshop Express and Adobe Lightroom Photo Editor‬—Adobe Stock doesn’t have a dedicated app.

However, as the Stock service is built directly into your Adobe desktop apps, you have the ability to browse and add images to your Creative Cloud libraries and access your assets from both mobile and desktop devices. There are also many alternative stock apps available on both Android and iOS, including iStock and Shutterstock.

Adobe Stock alternatives

If you’re not yet sold on Adobe Stock, you can check out alternatives in our list of the best free stock photo platforms, including Unsplash and Pexels, which offer thousands of free, beautiful assets.