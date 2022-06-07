Pokémon Go type chart: effectiveness and weakness explained

To make sense of your pokémons' strengths and weaknesses, it's easiest to use a Pokémon Go type chart. All pokémon have one or two types which affect their strength against other pokémon. Knowing these type matchups are key for doing well in battle.

This Pokémon Go type chart will explain Pokémon types, which are a key component of the battle system. All pokémon have special effectiveness and weaknesses depending on their type or types. Matching up types effectively is one of the best ways to ensure you are victorious in battle, whether it be against a Gym or Team Rocket.

The type chart will show which pokémon are super effective or have a weakness against other pokémon. Super effective attacks will do extra damage, while not very effective attacks will do less. Similarly, your own pokémon will take extra damage from attacks which are super effective against their type, and not so much from attacks which are weak to their type.

Some types are obvious, like flying pokémon, but some can be deceptive - Gyarados, for example, is also a flying (and water) type. If you’re not sure what type a pokémon is, you can check from underneath its name in the statistics page, or in the Pokédex.

Pokémon Go type chart

What are the Pokémon Go types?

(Image credit: Niantic)

There are 18 types of Pokémon. Here’s a list with an example of each type:

Bug - Caterpie

Dark - Purrloin

Dragon - Dratini

Electric - Pikachu

Fairy - Flabébé

Fighting - Pancham

Fire - Charmander

Flying - Pidgey

Ghost - Misdreavus

Grass - Bulbasaur

Ground - Hippopotas

Ice - Vanillite

Normal - Ditto

Poison - Koffing

Psychic - Mew

Rock - Roggenrola

Steel - Klink

Water - Squirtle

Many Pokémon are dual type Pokémon, meaning that they have two of these types at once. They can use super effective moves against a wider variety of Pokémon, but they also have more weaknesses and may even have double weaknesses, exposing them to even more damage.

Pokémon Go type chart

(Image credit: Niantic)

This type chart will show the effectiveness and weakness of Pokémon type matchups in Pokémon Go. These are not exactly the same as in other Pokémon games, so be careful!

Type Strong Against Weak Against Very Weak Against Resistant To Very Resistant To Vulnerable To Bug Dark, Grass, Psychic Fire, Fighting, Poison, Flying, Ghost, Steel, Fairy Grass, Fighting, Ground Fire, Flying, Rock Dark Psychic, Ghost Fighting, Dark, Fairy Ghost, Dark Psychic Fighting, Bug, Fairy Dragon Dragon Steel Fairy Fire, Water, Grass, Electric Ice, Dragon, Fairy Electric Water, Flying Grass, Electric, Dragon Ground Electric, Flying, Steel Ground Fairy Fighting, Dragon, Dark Fire, Poison, Steel Fighting, Bug, Dark Dragon Poison, Steel Fighting Normal, Ice, Rock, Dark, Steel Poison, Flying, Psychic, Bug, Fairy Ghost Bug, Rock, Dark Flying, Psychic, Fairy Fire Grass, Ice, Bug, Steel Fire, Water, Rock, Dragon Fire, Grass, Ice, Bug, Steel, Fairy Water, Rock, Ground Flying Grass, Fighting, Bug Electric, Rock, Steel Grass, Fighting, Bug Ground Electric, Ice, Rock Ghost Psychic, Ghost Dark Normal Poison, Bug Normal, Fighting Ghost, Dark Grass Water, Ground, Rock Fire, Grass, Poison, Flying, Bug, Dragon, Steel Water, Grass, Electric, Ground Fire, Ice, Poison, Flying, Bug Ground Fire, Electric, Poison, Rock, Steel Grass, Bug Flying Poison, Rock Electric Water, Grass, Ice Ice Grass, Ground, Flying, Dragon Fire, Water, Ice, Steel Ice Fire, Fighting, Rock, Steel Normal Rock, Steel Ghost Ghost Fighting Poison Grass, Fairy Poison, Ground, Rock, Ghost Steel Grass, Fighting, Poison, Bug, Fairy Ground, Psychic Psychic Fighting, Poison Psychic, Steel Dark Fighting, Psychic Bug, Ghost, Dark Rock Fire, Ice, Flying, Bug Fighting, Ground, Steel Normal, Fire, Poison, Flying Water, Grass, Fighting, Ground, Steel Steel Ice, Rock, Fairy Normal, Grass, Ice, Flying, Psychic, Bug, Rock, Dragon, Steel, Fairy Poison Fire, Fighting, Ground Water Fire, Ground, Rock Fire, Water, Ice, Steel Grass, Electric

Pokémon Go effectiveness and weakness explained

(Image credit: Niantic)

Pokémon can use moves of various types, usually those that they themselves belong to. From this table you can see whether a move will be strong, weak, or very weak against a Pokémon of a certain type. Very weak attacks are also known as “immunities” but unlike other Pokémon games they will still do some damage.

Conversely, this table also shows which attacks your pokémon will be resistant or very resistant to, or weak against, depending on their type.

For example, a Ground type attack will be super effective against a fire type pokémon, but not very effective against a grass type pokémon. It will be even less effective against a flying type pokémon. But a ground type pokémon will also be resistant to poison type attacks, and especially electric type attacks. However, it will be weak to water attacks. And these are only some examples for one type of pokémon!

By referring to this chart you can make sure that you always use the best pokémon for the job. Don’t forget that many pokémon have double types, which will give them both the advantages and disadvantages of both types.