Apple WWDC 2018 livestream: how to watch the June 4 keynote online

Excited to hear what Apple will be revealing at WWDC 2018? You can watch Apple's livestream online later today to see the new updates for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac right away.

We're expecting Apple's CEO Tim Cook to take the San Jose Convention Center stage later today, and TechRadar will be there watching live to give you the first news on all the big announcements.

When is WWDC 2018? It's today, Monday June 4. Apple's event is set to start at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST Monday or 3AM AEST on Tuesday 5. How long will WWDC last? That varies from year-to-year, but we've seen WWDC run between one and two hours. After all, this is a developers conference, and not just a consumer show like the shorter iPhone X launch event was.

If you can't be at the show, you're in luck, as Apple is livestreaming this year's WWDC keynote around the world.

We're also running a WWDC live blog in real-time so you can keep up with our commentary on the event as it happens.

We're set to hear the first official word of iOS 12, watchOS 5, macOS 10.14 and much more, so scroll down below to find out how you can watch and learn about this first.

How to watch WWDC on your iPhone, iPad or Mac

This is perhaps the easiest way to tune into the conference, as you can watch using the Safari app on your Apple device. You'll need to have your phone or iPad running iOS 10 or above software, while if you're using an Apple computer you'll need macOS Sierra 10.12 to be able to livestream the event.

Here's the link you should use with the Safari browser on your Mac, iPhone or iPad.

Watch WWDC on your Apple TV

Own an Apple TV? There's also an easy way to tune into the event on your telly by downloading the specific Apple Events app to your living room's centerpiece.

Here's the app you'll need for the Apple TV, but be warned it'll need to be running tvOS 10.2 software or above to be able to download the app. When the event starts, just open up the app and it'll be playing on your big screen.

How to watch WWDC 2018 without an Apple device

Previously you've been restricted to watching on Microsoft Edge if you want to watch on a device not made at Apple HQ, but this year there have been some changes.

You can still watch on Microsoft Edge, but the company will now let you watch on recent versions of Google Chrome or Firefox as well.

Apple has said MSE, H.264 and AAC are required though, so it may not work on all versions of the browser. You can use this link on Apple's website to be able to watch the livestream on Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Other ways to watch WWDC 2018

If you have an older version of Windows, or you use Linux, then it's a bit trickier to watch WWDC 2018. Usually there is a workaround by using the versatile VLC media player.

Once installed, open it up and in the top-left corner click Media, then Open Network Stream. You'll then need to enter the network URL of the stream, which you'll be able to do by copying and pasting the link below:

https://p-events-delivery.akamaized.net/18oijbasfvuhbfsdvoijhbsdfvljkb6/m3u8/atv_mvp.m3u8

We plan to update this story later today with the right URL, so be sure to check back just before the event. Then when the livestream starts you'll be able to watch it in the VLC player.

How to watch the WWDC 2018 replay

If you can't catch the event live, you can always catch up after. Apple is getting better each year at posting its livestream on iTunes or YouTube right after the conference ends.

Once we've spotted a copy of the livestream we'll be sure to post it in this article.

Follow TechRadar's live blog

If you can't watch along live, we have a live blog showing you exactly what Apple is announcing as soon as it happens. Even if you plan to watch the stream, we'd still recommend following along on TechRadar too!