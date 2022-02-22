RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals at Currys offer incredible value this week

Excellent RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals can be found at Currys this week, with two great choices, especially for those on the hunt for a decent mid-range performer.

First up, this 15.6-inch MSI Katana for £899 (was £999); which we reckon is probably the best value RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal we've seen so far this year. Not only does it have that powerful GPU under the hood, but the combination of an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD means MSI hasn't skimped on any other parts either to get this price. Straight out the box this one's great, and it's also got a speedy 144Hz refresh rate display to cap it all off.

Also available is this 15.6-inch Lenovo Legion 5 for £899 (was £1,099), which has an RTX 3060, AMD Ryzen 7-5800H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. With a single stick of 8GB of RAM and 120Hz display, this one's not quite as good value out the box as the MSI above. However, adding another 8GB is an easy and cheap upgrade and some may prefer the more subdued look of this machine. It's definitely classier, and the Legions are Lenovo's premium gaming range so you're getting a really well-designed laptop with this one - with decent cooling and a great keyboard.

So, we've got two fantastic RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals here that both offer great value for money. One is slightly better out the box, while the other is a great platform for upgrading. Regardless of whichever you go for, however, you'll be getting a great machine that can handle the vast majority of games at ultra settings at 1080p resolution.

Outside the UK? Check out today's best gaming laptop deals in your region just below.

RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals at Currys

MSI Katana GF66 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £999 £899 at Currys

Save £100 - With an RTX 3060 graphics card, Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this MSI Katana at Currys is arguably the best value gaming laptop deal in the market right now. Out of the box, you're getting an awesome 1080p gaming machine here with no upgrades needed - plus a super speedy 144Hz display to really make all those games run silky smooth.

Lenovo Legion 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £1,099 £899 at Currys

Save £200 - A combination of an RTX 3060 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an AMD Ryzen 7-5800H processor makes this Lenovo gaming laptop great bang for the buck. Throw an extra stick of RAM in (a very easy upgrade), and you'll have a really decent 1080p gaming machine here - capable of maxing out a lot of modern titles.

