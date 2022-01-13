PS5 restock live blog - Walmart and PlayStation Direct drops coming today

Refresh

(Image credit: Future) Restock Alert: Walmart on January 13 from 3pm ET The first PS5 restock of 2022 at Walmart is set to take place today from 3 pm ET. However, this latest batch of consoles will once again only be available to Walmart+ members. If you're not already a member, you can sign up to Walmart+ for $12.95 per month. That might seem like a hefty price to pay when you aren't even guaranteed to get a console, but Walmart has been one of the best retailers to get a PS5 since it introduced this requirement. Once signed up - or if you're already a member - you can check out the links to the consoles below and hopefully come away with a PS5 once the restock begins. We suggest you get your membership sorted, have these pages open or bookmarked and log in to your Walmart account way ahead of schedule. It's always a chaotic experience once a PS5 restock goes live and the increased traffic over such a short period of time always slows sites to a crawl. Another potential helpful trick is to pay using PayPal, as this will take you off Walmart's busy payment servers and decrease the chance of running into errors during processing. - PS5 restock at Walmart

- PS5 Digital Edition restock at Walmart

(Image credit: Future) Restock Alert: PlayStation Direct on January 13 from 2pm ET PlayStation Direct will hold its next PS5 restock on January 13 at 2pm ET for those who have previously signed up and been sent an access email. This will include the link you need to follow once the latest wave of PS5 consoles is available to buy from Sony's official store. - PS5 restock at PlayStation Direct If you have not signed up to receive stock notifications from Sony, you first need to register on this page using your PSN account email. Doing this doesn't guarantee you will be invited to buy a console but at least it gives you a chance by getting your name in the hat.

So, what's happening today January 13 is going to be a good day for PS5 restocks as both PlayStation Direct and Walmart will have consoles available. Let's start with PlayStation Direct. Sony's official store for sales of PlayStation hardware, software and accessories will go live with a number of PS5 consoles from 2pm ET. However, this PS5 restock won't be available to all: you need to have signed up using your PSN account received an email invite from Sony to access the restock. That email will have a unique link for you to follow to buy a console once the restock goes live. Not signed up? Do so now and you'll be ready for the next one. As for Walmart, its PS5 restock is happening today from a slightly later time of 3pm ET. Unfortunately, it's another one that isn't open to all as you need to be a Walmart+ member to get access. If you're not already a membership will set you back $12.95 a month. You have to be a paying member too - free trial customers do not get access.

(Image credit: Sony) The year so far Somewhat unexpectedly, 2022 has already been a busy year if you're after a PS5 console. Hopefully, you've already had some success. If not, we're tracking all the top retailers and will do our best to bring you information on the next PS5 restock as soon as we hear anything. So, what has happened this year so far? Well, from last Tuesday we had news that a Target PS5 restock would be coming soon. YouTuber Jake Randall received information showing hundreds of PS5 consoles in the stock database of various Target stores across the US, suggesting they would be available to buy at some point over the next few days. That information proved to be entirely accurate when, around 7am ET on Thursday morning, Target dropped a selection of PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition consoles. A very small number of Xbox Series X consoles were also thrown in for good measure. But that wasn't all. Just a day before there was also a surprise restock at Best Buy. It was quite small, but still a good chance to get a console - especially as the retailer removed the requirement to be a part of its Total Tech membership program. We now know that Walmart, PlayStation Direct and GameStop are ready to get in on this early year PS5 restock action, with consoles set to be available over today and tomorrow.