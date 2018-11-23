Google Pixelbook gets a massive £300 Black Friday price cut

Google’s Pixelbook is notoriously pricey, so you might have been hoping to pick up a bargain on these premium Chromebooks for Black Friday – and as luck would have it, this is what has happened, with a discount of £300 across the entire range at Currys PC World.

Normally, these expensive Chromebooks start at £999 for the base model, but with a £300 discount, that comes down to a far more palatable £699. For that outlay, you’ll benefit from a nifty laptop built around an Intel Core i5 processor backed with 8GB of system memory.

You also get a great keyboard (and glass trackpad) and a fantastic high-resolution (235 pixels-per-inch) display which does a great job of accurate colour reproduction, as we noted in our review. Indeed, we awarded the Pixelbook full marks even at its normal lofty retail price – so the following deals make Google’s premium laptop far more tempting.