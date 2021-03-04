Best WordPress business themes of 2021

Best WordPress business themes 1. Bridge 2. Divi 3. Enfold 4. Phlox 5. Sydney Read on for our detailed analysis of each theme

If you’ve got a business, you need an online presence. This is really no longer an optional extra. The popular website builder and optional web hosting solution that is WordPress is an excellent starting point, mainly thanks to its extreme versatility. Many companies have created themes to cater to anyone’s needs, and we’re gathered five of the best business themes to help you hit the ground running.

Bridge (Image credit: Qode Interactive)

1. Bridge Highly powerful and versatile theme, with practically endless possibilities TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Numerous features + Highly customizable

The WordPress theme Bridge proclaims to be ideally suited to any of your website’s needs. It is an incredibly flexible and customisable theme, packed with hundreds of demos, which are in fact fully functioning websites. Select the one you want, apply it to your site and customise it to your heart’s content. In that respect, it’s ideal as a business template. You can create landing pages, connect it to WooCommerce for an online store, they have ‘demos’ for creative businesses, more formal ones, blogs, you name it, it’s catered for.

For instance, the 18 header styles can be altered any way you want, from colour, transparency, position, size, etc. Adding and maintaining drop down menus is a breeze, it has tight integration with social media, is fully responsive, has an integrated search feature, and is optimised for SEO. Bridge also comes with free plugins to facilitate customisation of your chosen demo.

The one downside is that having so much control and customisation could feel overwhelming, but if you’re looking for complete control over the look of your site, Bridge seems ideal, and at $59, it feels like a complete bargain.

Divi (Image credit: Elegant Themes)

2. Divi Very versatile, visual creative tool to create unique modern websites TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Visual editor + Loads of customization options + Easy to use

We’ve encountered Divi before when looking at plugins, and Elegant Themes includes it in its all-in-one package for $89 per year (or $249 for a one-time purchase). Part of the package is Divi Builder which is a WYSIWYG tool, which allows you to see your site as it ends up looking, while you’re customising it. You can choose from template pages, select your favourite layout, drag and drop elements, alter colours, fonts, etc. It all feels pretty effortless.

Altering elements is done with the help of handy sliders, and it’s all very straightforward. You can apply effects like sepia to an image, alter its colour balance, opacity, blend more, even control the blur, all from the theme, all on the fly. There are a lot of features in Divi, like Shape Dividers, 3D transform tools, the ability to customise Hover States, and more. All this makes Divi feel more like an art program than a website creation tool. The advantage here is you can make a website look modern, while being a lot of fun to use.

Enfold (Image credit: Kriesi.at)

3. Enfold A versatile easy to use theme to get your business started online TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Elegant demos + Drag and drop editor + Good price

Enfold is a versatile WordPress theme that aims to cater for as wide a market as possible, such as creative, e-commerce, personal, portfolio, and of course, business. Like Bridge above, it comes with a long list of ‘demos’ which are regularly updated and added to. Their business demos include templates for startups, online stores, lading pages, restaurants, consulting firms, gyms, and gaming studios, among many others. You’re bound to find the right demo which you can customise to create a unique site for your particular requirements. Enfold is a visual page builder which allows you to drag and drop any element you need onto the page.

This theme will cost you $59, and includes all future updates and future demos in the price. It also comes with 6 months of support, and you can increase this to a full year for an additional $17.63.

Phlox (Image credit: Phlox)

4. Phlox A new, modern, and responsive theme for any business TODAY'S BEST DEALS Low Stock £2.50 View at B & Q Reasons to buy + Good visual editor + Great templates + Affordable

Phlox is a new Elementor theme with a wide range of demos for most kinds of businesses. As with the others on this list, importing a new demo to your site is a one-click affair. It too is made up of a powerful visual builder, so you can see exactly how your page will look as you’re creating it. Choose a template and customise it to suit your needs. It comes with dozens of elements and widgets you can drag to your page, like buttons, block quotes, contact forms, galleries and more. It’s of course fully responsive, as you’d expect, and claims to adapt to the device accessing your pages, so it can use as little bandwidth as necessary, speeding up download times, and leading to a better experience for your visitors.

Phlox offers a lifetime of support and comes in two flavours - Phlox which is free, and Phlox Pro. You’ll notice most of the demos can only be accessed from the Pro version, but the price should’t really put anyone off, since you can get it for only $39.

Sydney (Image credit: aThemes)

5. Sydney A popular and versatile theme that’s easily customisable TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Great templates + Good customization

Perhaps the biggest selling point of Sydney, or at least what sets it apart from the others, is its library of fonts - this theme has more than 600 Google fonts to choose from. It’s a fully responsive theme, made up of Elementor blocks which makes customisation easy. It also supports the latest visual technologies, such as parallax background images, and is translation-ready, making it easy for the page to be translated via a modern browser, to suit your visitors’ needs. Social media is never far away thanks to the inclusion of icons so visitors can share your pages with a click.

There’s a free and a pro version, and the main difference between the two includes footer credit options, additional widgets, templates, and customisation, and WooCommerce compatibility. You also gain access to priority support. You can get Pro for $69 per year. $99 per year would give you access to all of aThemes’ themes, and if you’d rather pay upfront and not have to deal with yearly a subscription, you can have it all for a one-time fee of $249. All plans include a 30-day money back guarantee.