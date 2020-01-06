The best free video editor 2020: free video editing software for all your projects

Finding a free video editor to use to finish your latest film project or home movie may seem like a daunting task. Wherever you look there are editors that, on the face of it, all seem to be perfect with advanced tools and awesome special effects. Normally, the only problem is the cost. It’s not unusual to see video editing big-name packages advertised for literally hundreds of dollars.

Fortunately, if you’re an enthusiastic amateur or simply trying to keep the costs of your project to a minimum, there are plenty of excellent free video editors out there. In this article, we’ve collated the best, and each of the software packages below will make it easy for you to perform important tasks like trimming clips, applying green screen filters, and adjusting the playback speed.

If you’ve never edited a video before you’ll find these programs to be accessible and easy to get to grips with. They provide the ideal environment to play around with different settings and will help you develop an understanding of the basic principles of video post-production.

The best free video editors at a glance

(Image credit: EditShare)

1. Lightworks

Simply the best free video editor you can download today

Operating system: Windows, macOS, Linux

Powerful features and effects

Highly customizable interface

Multi-track editing

Steeper learning curve than some

Only exports in MPEG format

Lightworks is the best free video editor for anyone who wants to create professional-quality movies and videos without paying a penny. It supports multitrack video and is a non-linear editor, so the quality of your footage won’t be reduced while being processed.

With Lightworks, you’ll find all sorts of high-end features that are normally only available with expensive packages such as Final Cut Pro. These include the ability to import and render footage in the background, and to preview video effects in real-time.

The one downside is that learning how to use Lightworks can take some time as the interface is fairly complex. You can drag various editing windows around to create an almost infinite number of layout variations and set custom keyboard shortcuts to speed up your editing jobs.

You can download and install Lightworks for free on Windows, Mac, and Linux devices. If at a later date, you decide you want to invest in an improved experience, you can upgrade to Lightworks Pro. With this upgraded version, you’ll be able to export your projects in different formats, create 3D masterpieces and upload straight to YoutTube.

Read our full Lightworks review

(Image credit: FXhome)

2. Hitfilm Express

A free video editor for amateurs and expert video creators alike

Operating system: Windows, macOS

Professional-grade tools

Extendable (for a fee)

Excellent online tutorials

High system requirements

Like Lightworks, Hitfilm Express is a free-to-use video editor that aims to make a professional editing experience available to everyone. With this software package, it’s easy to adjust color balance, trim clips, and export your projects in different video formats.

But the Hitfilm Express feature set goes way beyond that. You can also use this free video editor to set green screen chroma keys, create custom video masks, and take your footage to the next level with a range of 3D compositional tools. Although first-time users may find it a little confusing, the HitFilm Express user-interface will be familiar to anyone who’s worked with an advanced video editor before.

There are only two small downsides to this video editor. The first is that it’s technically demanding, so you’ll need a PC or Mac with a powerful processor to run it. And, secondly, the installation process is unnecessarily complex. To get access to the Hitfilm Express software, you’ll need to share a link to its developer, FXhome, on social media.

Read our full Hitfilm Express review

(Image credit: Meltytech LLC)

3. Shotcut

A refreshingly clean looking free video editor

Operating system: Windows, macOS, Linux

Great selection of filters and effects

Supports direct streaming

Makes it easy to import media

Can't preview filters

Shotcut started life as a free video editor on Linux and was ported over to Windows and Mac machines after it had already been around for a few years. This development journey has resulted in a slightly odd-looking user interface, but Shotcut is still one of the best free video editors you can download now.

Some aspects of the Shotcut system are easy and intuitive, such as the process of dragging media files to import them into your project. However, there’s no doubt that there’s a steeper learning curve with this video editor than most. For example, you’ll have to configure your display by adding the modules you need.

But once you get the hang of Shotcut, you’ll discover why this free video editor has amassed such a large following. The best Shotcut feature is a large selection of filters that can be applied to audio and video content. Once added, you can layer and customize filters to achieve the precise effect you’re looking for.

Read our full Shotcut review

(Image credit: Movie Maker Online)

4. Movie Maker Online

An online video editing tool that you can use anywhere

Operating system: Windows, macOS, Linux (in browser)

Works on any computer

Include royalty-free content

Intrusive advertising

Confusing layout

Movie Maker Online is a video editor that runs in your browser. To edit a video, you simply need to upload it to an unusual vertical project timeline where you can crop clips and add filters or transition effects.

Other free video editors listed here are software packages that can be installed and run locally. However, these aren’t the only types of free video editor available. There are also many great browser-based tools too, and Movie Maker Online is one of these.

The big advantage of an online editor is that you can access it from any desktop device, and there’s no need to worry about content storage. Another big bonus is that your computer specs don’t matter as much, the age of your hardware doesn’t matter when using an online video editor as everything happens in the cloud.

If you want to enhance your video or movie with music or still images, Movie Maker Online gives you access to a large archive of royalty-free images that can be inserted into your project timeline with a single click.

(Image credit: www.videosoftdev.com, Multilab LLC)

5. VSDC Video Editor

A free video editor with multi-monitor support

Operating system: Windows

Anti-shake technology

Multi-monitor support

No hardware acceleration

Resolution limits

VSDC Video editor used to be known as one of the clunkier free video editing programs. Thankfully, the latest edition of the software has a dramatically improved interface with a fresh-looking dark theme and the ability to detach individual windows, ideal for editing with more than one monitor.

Like Lightworks, VSDC is a non-linear video editor that’s able to compete with more expensive video editing packages. It comes in both free and premium editions, and there are pleasingly few prompts for free users to subscribe. The only serious annoyance is that the free variant lacks multiple color chroma key tools and can’t be used for resolutions above 1080p.

VSDC supports plenty of useful video editing functions including animations, sprites, transitions, watermarking, blending, overlaying, and masking. Another awesome feature is a free video stabilization tool, which is excellent if you need to improve the quality of shaky clips captured on smartphones.