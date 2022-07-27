The best steel type pokémon are a powerful option in Pokémon Go, able to hold their own thanks to their high defense stats. In this guide, we’ll tell you about their strengths and weaknesses as well as which are the best to take with you into battle.

Steel type pokémon are one of the many different types of pokémon out there. Like all types, they have specific effectiveness and weaknesses which are important to learn, so study our Pokémon Go type chart closely. However, steel pokémon’s tough bodies typically mean that they have few vulnerabilities, so they’re a great defensive option. They still have weaknesses that you’ll want to be aware of before running out to use them in every single fight, though.

This guide will discuss the best steel type pokémon to focus on when you want to shut out your opponents, whether you’re trying to face a gym, a Team Rocket member, or to defeat your friends and strangers in Pokémon Go’s PvP mode.

Steel types come in all kinds from the delicate jangling of Klefki to the giant bulk of Copperajah. Knowing which one to dedicate your time to finding and training up is important, and so is bearing in mind their individual strengths and weaknesses.

Keep reading to find out what those are, as well as which are the best steel type pokémon to bring into battle.

The best steel type pokémon in Pokémon Go

What are steel type pokémon strong against in Pokémon Go?

Steel type pokémon do not take much damage from normal, grass, ice, flying, psychic, bug, rock, dragon, steel, or fairy type attacks, and even less from poison type attacks.

Steel type moves are also super effective against ice, rock, and fairy type pokémon.

What are steel type pokémon weak against in Pokémon Go?

Steel type pokémon do take extra damage from fire, fighting, and ground type attacks.

Steel type moves also aren’t very effective against fire, water, electric, or other steel type pokémon.

What are the best steel type pokémon in Pokémon Go?

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Metagross

Metagross is a hard-hitting steel type pokémon, which combined with its steel typing makes it a very powerful option. It also has a shadow form for even more attack power, although this slightly lowers its defense, so keep in mind what you might want for the specific battle you’re heading into.

Metagross can be evolved from Beldum via Metang using candies.

Metagross is a steel and psychic type pokémon. It is resistant to normal, flying, rock, steel, grass, ice, dragon, fairy, and especially poison and psychic type pokémon. However, it is vulnerable to ground, ghost, fire, and dark type attacks.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Dialga

Dialga is a powerful legendary pokémon in Pokémon Go. It has quite the set of resistances, as well as high stats, especially in the attack department.

Like all legendary pokémon, it can be found sometimes during five-star raid battles. However, the available pokémon in these raids change often, so you’ll need to check whether Dialga is available when you want to find one.

Dialga is a steel and dragon type pokémon. It is resistant to normal, flying, rock, bug, steel, water, electric, psychic, and especially poison and grass type attacks. However, it is still vulnerable to fighting and ground type attacks.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Steelix

Steelix is another good option for when you want to add a steel pokémon to your team in Pokémon Go thanks to its high defense and multiple resistances.

It is easier to obtain than a legendary pokémon, however, you will need to get a metal coat along with the candies. Metal coats can sometimes be found at Pokéstops, but there’s a low chance, so spin as many as you can get your hands on.

Steelix is a steel and ground type pokémon, so it is resistant to normal, flying, bug, steel, psychic, dragon, fairy, and especially rock, electric, and poison type attacks. However, it is vulnerable to fighting, ground, fire, and water type attacks.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Melmetal

Melmetal is the evolution of Meltan. Both of these pokémon have well-rounded stats and Melmetal is often used in PvP battles. However, they are very hard to get a hold of.

You can get one Meltan by completing its associated research tasks. However, you’ll need 400 candy to evolve it into Melmetal. You can get more Meltan (and more candies) by using the Mystery Box, which is a reward for transferring a pokémon from Pokémon Go to Pokémon Let’s Go Eevee or Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu. Opening the Mystery Box will cause Meltan to spawn for you for a short time. When you finally have 400 candies, you can obtain a Melmetal.

Melmetal and Meltan are both pure steel types. They are resistant to normal, grass, ice, flying, psychic, bug, rock, dragon, steel, fairy, and especially poison type attacks. However, they are weak to fighting and ground type attacks.