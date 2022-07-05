Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals 2022: latest restock news and early offers

Sony's latest console has now been available for almost two years so there's an expectation that we could see some strong Prime Day PS5 deals in 2022. Sure, it's still difficult to actually buy the console most of the time, but there are signs that Amazon is gearing up for a PS5 restock during its yearly sales event, too.

If one does happen, we'll be here throughout Amazon Prime Day to bring you all the latest news and updates. We'll also share all the best deals on PS5 games, accessories and more across the two-day mega sale. Based on the recent Days of Play sale, expect to see similar offers return, including discounted first-party games and the cheapest ever prices for DualSense controllers.

For now, you can see all the PS5 deals available today just below. There's also info on the PS5 consoles and bundles listed on Amazon that could go on sale again next week. Keep those pages bookmarked or register your details for updates where available so you don't miss out. You can also read our thoughts on the Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals we expect to see this year, too.

Pre Prime Day PS5 deals in the US

PS5: request an invite to the next PS5 restock | request invite for Horizon bundle

Amazon has completely changed how it handles PS5 restocks in the US - and we're hopeful it will be available again over Prime Day. Right now, you can request an invitation to buy the PS5 console or the PS5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle. Once it is in stock, you'll have up to 72 hours to make use of your exclusive invite, but you aren't guaranteed a console so you'll have to move fast. In another change, you do not have to be an Amazon Prime member to request an invite.

Far Cry 6: $59.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $42 – This is just a couple of bucks more than the lowest price we've ever seen for the latest entry in Ubisoft's wild shooter series. It could fall further to $15 when the sale starts, but if you aren't fussed about that extra saving and want to play it now then this is still a good price.

Back 4 Blood: $59.99 $11.99 at Amazon

Save $48 – The makers of Left 4 Dead return with, well, essentially a new version of that familiar and iconic co-op zombie shooter. Back 4 Blood does bring a few new features, including a card system that allows you to customise your character or the game to surprise you with unique events. Not all of them work, but the core gameplay loop of pushing through hordes of zombies to reach a safe room is still as compelling as ever.

Pre Prime Day PS5 deals in the UK

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: £44.99 £16.95 at Amazon

Save £28 – A terrific low price for the current-gen version of Respawn's action-RPG set in the Star Wars universe. It borrows liberally from the Souls series with some tight and deliberate combat that feels right for the tense lightsaber-focused battles. Exploration is strong, too, with a handful of diverse and some familiar worlds to explore.

F1 22 + Logitech G29 Racing Wheel: £368.99 £239.99 at Amazon

Save £129 – The price for a PS5 racing wheel (opens in new tab) shot up dramatically following the release of Gran Turismo 7, so it's good to see these bundle deals like these are now returning. If you want a more authentic experience when racing around the track on F1 22 then this Logitech G29 racing wheel is a good pairing. We have seen the wheel cheaper by itself a couple of months ago but this is a solid offer if you want both the game and accessory today.

Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset: £69.99 £48.99 at Amazon

Save £21 – Here's a good price for the Logitech G435. For less than £50 you can be free of wires with this low latency gaming headset that's also lightweight, features a noise-cancelling microphone and boasts an 18 hour battery life. It's also compatible with PC and other consoles, should you want to use it on other platforms.

Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals: FAQs

When will the Prime Day PS5 deals begin in 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place on July 12 and 13 so that's when the main bulk of deals will be available. Amazon does like to put a few offers live early as a warm up, too, so if there are any bargains on PlayStation games or accessories in this batch we'll share them here.

When the main Prime Day sale is underway, the first products to be reduced will be multi-platform games and unofficial accessories. We will also have our eyes peeled for any limited-time lightning deals that may surprise us with discounts on some of the more sought-after items related to the PlayStation 5, including first-party exclusives and official accessories.

Do you need an Amazon Prime membership to buy Prime Day PS5 deals?

You do indeed. A Prime membership is required to access all of the Prime Day PS5 deals offered by Amazon during the two-day sales bonanza. The one good bit of news for non-members who have never signed up before is that you can register for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial ahead of the event. Activate this just before Amazon Prime Day and you will have free reign over all the Prime Day deals that are available.

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

You can pick up a free 30 day trial of Prime right now, but we'd suggest holding off until closer to July so you can take part in this year's Amazon Prime Day sale. Even with a free trial, you get the same benefits as paid members: free delivery, early access to lightning deals, plus video streaming, music, Prime gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial. After 30 days, Prime costs $14.99/£7.99 per month.

It's not all bad news for those who do not want to pay for a membership or are without the option of a free trial. Over recent years, we've seen more and more retailers launch their own sales alongside Prime Day to get a slice of the increased spending during those two days. And the offers they have can rival or even beat Amazon in some cases.

What you'll want to do is head to our Best Buy Prime Day deals and Walmart Prime Day deals hubs when the sale starts to see all the best offers from their other retailers. Of course, we'll share the relevant Prime Day PS5 deals from either of those and any other stores on this very page too.

Prime Day PS5 deals: our predictions

What Prime Day PS5 deals do we expect in 2022?

As we're still fairly early in the life of Sony's new console we believe that the majority of this year's Prime Day PS5 deals will be on games and accessories. The biggest reductions will likely be found on third-party multiplatform games - by that we mean the likes of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077 and Back 4 Blood. These three games, in particular, have already fallen below $20/£20, so they should be back to this price or even cheaper during Prime Day.

We also think Prime Day is going to be a good time to pick up some PS5 accessories. Last year there were a handful of different accessories bundles that offered savings on the most-wanted PS5 extras including controllers, chargers and headsets. In the UK, you could even get a controller with a PS5 game for up to £40 off. Expect to see more of these similar offers in 2022.

Will the PS5 be in stock for Prime Day?

Over recent months, we've seen that the PS5 stock situation has steadily improved. The PS5 still isn't available at a moment's notice, but retailers have the console for sale more frequently and it remains in stock for a longer time.

What could that mean when it comes to buying the console during Prime Day? Well, as with the Black Friday sales, we might see Amazon or other retailers hold on to their latest batch of PS5s and sell them at some point during the two-day sale.

It feels like a good item for Amazon to hold onto and launch as an exclusive timed lightning deal, which is how we'd predict it would sell the PS5 during Prime Day. To ensure you're the first to know about it, be sure to register your details for the next PS5 restock at Amazon and keep your eyes on this page for all the latest news.

Last year's best Prime Day PS5 deals

Here's a brief overview of some Prime Day PS5 deals that were available last year. The offers were mostly limited to games and accessories, which is what we expect to find again in 2022. However, the discounts should be larger than what you see here, but keep these prices in mind for when the sale begins.

Demon's Souls: $69.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Save $20 - Don't be dissuaded by its punishingly hard difficulty, Demon's Souls will reward those who are willing to try and try again. This is an impressive saving on this genuinely good PS5 exclusive.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition is a great price with this great Prime Day deal. The Ultimate Edition comes with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, so you can play both of Insomniac Games' unmissable Spider-Man games on your PS5.

Returnal: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - A genuine PS5 exclusive, Returnal takes full advantage of the PS5's super-fast SSD, 3D audio and DualSense controller to deliver a truly next-gen experience. Save 29% on this critically acclaimed rougelike during Prime Day.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure: $59.99 $39.88 at Amazon

Save $20 - A fantastic platformer that's a blast to play alone or with friends or family. The game also has an online co-op mode, so you can play the game with your mates.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: $59.99 $29.88 at Amazon

Save $30 - Want to live like a Viking? Assassin's Creed Valhalla puts you in the fur-laden boots of an axe-wielding hero, as you lead epic raids against Saxon troops and fortresses. It's now available for a whopping 50% off.

Resident Evil Village: $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Save $10 - You can save 17% on Resident Evil Village, which is one of the best games for the PlayStation 5. Try to survive against insurmountable odds, and experience heighted terror thanks to PS5's 3D audio.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller + Charging Station + Pulse 3D Headset + HD Camera + Media Remote: £247.60 £199.99 at Amazon

Save £48 - If you've picked up a PS5 already and simply want to own every official PS5 accessory available, this deal from Amazon sees you save a whopping 19%.

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller + Sackboy: A Big Adventure: £120.13 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - Pick up a spare DualSense controller and get Sackboy: A Big Adventure as part of this great deal. Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a blast to play alone or in co-op, and does a great job of showcasing what the new PS5 controller can do.

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller + Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales: £112.13 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £33 - Get one of the best PS5 games in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and a spare DualSense controller with this superb deal.

PS5 DualSense controller + PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: £145.58 £119.99 at Amazon

Save £25 - If you've been searching for the PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, you'd be silly not to grab this bundle that comes with an extra controller. You can experience the 3D audio of PS5 with these wireless cans.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller + Charging Station: £85.13 £64.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - There's nothing worse than running out of juice during a game, but with the PS5 DualSense Charging Station and an extra controller, you never have to stop playing. Simply place it in, and swap to your spare pad. Result!