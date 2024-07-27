Apple gave subtitles on the Apple TV a major upgrade with tvOS 18 – here's how it works

While the headlining features of Apple’s tvOS 18 – the operating system that powers the Apple TV 4K streaming box – might have been the InSight tool for quickly learning more about what you’re watching or customizable screensavers that reignite my dreams – and hope – for a HomePod with a smart display, those aren’t the whole story.

I’ve been running the developer beta of tvOS 18 since Apple shipped it shortly after WWDC 2024 wrapped, and now that the Public Beta is out, I want to tell you all about one of the hidden updates – much like Apple’s redesigned flashlight within iOS 18.

Subtitles, a critical feature for accessibility and one that plenty of folks just keep on, is getting three updates, the first of which I discovered accidentally. To a degree, it’s Apple recognizing the phenomenon of people using subtitles to multitask while watching content.

Quality of life improvments

I was sitting on the couch watching a show or movie when I got a call, and I hit the mute button instinctively. After all, I’m not going to be rude with the sound blaring, but I was delighted and impressed to see that closed captions appeared automatically – almost like the Apple TV demonstrating some instinct.

It’s a new feature baked in by default: if you hit the mute button on your Siri Remote for the Apple TV, you’ll now be greeted with subtitles. That’s right; it’s a small improvement in quality of life, but engaging mute will automatically bring subtitles up. Of course, if captions are enabled, you’ll mute the track.

Similarly, if you quickly rewind in a movie or show – quite possibly because you missed something – the Apple TV will also turn subtitles on here until you’re back at the original time. This way, it’ll be easier to figure out what you might have missed or see the exact line written out to grasp it fully.

Lastly, if you’re a fan of foreign films or TV shows, the Apple TV will automatically engage subtitles if the language is different from what your streaming box is set to. This is pretty handy, and if you’re not someone who always leaves subtitles on, it will save you a step.

The outlook

(Image credit: Apple)

And like the best quality-of-life upgrades, these are all about resolving pain points you may not have known existed. That’s kind of the larger theme with tvOS 18 this year. Sure, I love looking at the pro-shot 4K screensavers of cities, nature, and wildlife, but I also enjoy showing moments from my own photo library on the big screen … especially my family dogs.

Similarly, I was already a fan of the Fitness+ interface on the Apple TV, especially how it was always in sync with an Apple Watch or iPhone. Still, I’ll admit it is easier to find desired workout classes now, as well.

If you’re keen to try out the new tvOS experience before it ships later in 2024, you can opt-in for the Public Beta, but know that since it isn’t final software, you might encounter a few bugs or glitches along the way.

Even so, it is one surefire way to try out that new Snoopy screensaver early.