Q Acoustics wants to bring the bass to your post-Oscars movie catch-up
Put more sub into The Substance
- On-board DSP, custom amp and adjustable low pass filter
- Three models: 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch
- From $899 / £599 / €749 / about AU$1,224
If you're planning some epic movie nights to catch up with all the Oscar winners and nominees, Q Acoustics' new subwoofers promise to make the movies even more enjoyable. That's because extra bass is always extra entertaining, whether it's putting the sub into The Substance, making Conclave more compelling, or making Emelia Pérez... well, still terrible, but louder.
Rather than launch a single sub, Q Acoustics is launching a fleet of them: the 8-inch Q SUB80, the 10-inch Q SUB100 and the 12-inch Q SUB120. All three are designed to match Q Acoustics' own speakers, of course, but they're also for any existing 7.2, 5.1 or 2.1 system.
Q Acoustics Q SUB subwoofers: key specifications and pricing
These are active subwoofers with adjustable low pass filtering and digital signal processing. The DSP is designed to make placement much more flexible, working with fine delay adjustments and phase inversion switching to adjust the timing of sound arriving. Q Acoustics says that means easy installation without having to get a pro installer round.
The low pass filter offers frequency adjustment from 40Hz to 250Hz, enabling them to play nicely with the low end of any speakers they're being partnered with. And the source detection can detect whether incoming signals are stereo or mono and adjust the signal gain too.
The power amp is a custom-designed model comprising DSP, power amp and power supply. There are four digital power amp stages in a parallel bridge-tied load configuration, which reduces output impedance and delivers more efficient heat dissipation, and it can deliver up to 300W of continuous power and 600W of peak. That's in the largest 12-inch model; the 8-inch is 200W/400W and the 10-inch is 250W/500W. Harmonic distortion is very low: less than 0.1% THD up to 300W.
All three models are available now, and the prices are:
- Q Acoustics SUB80 (8-inch): £599 / €749 / $899 / about AU$1,224
- Q Acoustics SUB100 (10-inch): £699 / €875 / $1,049 / about AU$1,428
- Q Acoustics SUB120 (12-inch): £799 / €999 / $1,199 / about AU$1,630
You might also like
- Don't have space for a sub? These are the best soundbars
- KEF's new subwoofers are so good-looking you'll want to show them off
- The best surround sound systems
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
‘Atmos content costs too much money’: Samsung told me why Dolby Atmos isn't the future of surround sound, and why it launched Eclipsa Audio
3 new 4K Blu-rays to add to your collection from February 2025