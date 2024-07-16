Mubi is giving a 2006 cult classic the 4K treatment and I can’t wait to stream it for the first time

The best alternative steaming service for indie movies, Mubi, is set to re-release Tarsem Singh's 2006 cult classic The Fall in a newly restored 4K version on September 27, giving the adventure slash fantasy slash drama the attention it deserves and me the chance to finally watch it for the first time.

Deadline has reported that the 4K edition of The Fall will premiere at this year's Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, which is being held between August 7–17, before subsequently becoming available to stream exclusively on Mubi in the US, UK, Canada, Latin America, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Benelux, Turkey and India.

Known to be one of the most visually striking movies in cinema, The Fall has become one of the most iconic adventure fantasy films from the 2000s after finding a cult following. Originally premiering at the Toronto Film Festival in 2006, it went on to earn $3.7 million worldwide at the box office when it was theatrically released in 2008 out of a budget of $30 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Starring @leepace and newly restored in 4K, Tarsem’s cult classic THE FALL streams exclusively and (almost) globally from September 27. A MUBI Release. pic.twitter.com/tlZoPgqiv4July 15, 2024

In the years after, The Fall had a lack of distribution and became very hard to find on streaming services, but director Tarsem was eager to to re-release the movie worldwide. By securing the recent distribution deal with arthouse streamer Mubi and getting a visual upgrade, The Fall can finally receive attention from a new generation and become one of the best 4K movies.

Currently sitting at 62% on Rotten Tomatoes, The Fall received mixed reviews, but was noted for its stunning visuals and storytelling with Robert Ebert writing in his review: "Tarsem's The Fall is a mad folly, an extravagant visual orgy, a free-fall from reality into uncharted realms. Surely it is one of the wildest indulgences a director has ever granted himself."

What is The Fall about?

Set in 1920s Los Angeles, The Fall was filmed over four years in 20 different countries and stars Lee Pace (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Roy Walker, an injured movie stuntman who captivates a young girl, Alexandria (Catinca Untaru) in the hospital with a whimsical tale of heroes, myths and legends. The Fall was originally presented by David Fincher and Spike Jonze, with a script written by Dan Gilroy and Nico Soultanakis.

Tarsem has also directed The Cell, The Immortals, Mirror Mirror, Self/less and is well known for his work on music videos, including Lady Gaga's single 911. In 2023, Tarsem's first feature film in Punjabi, Dear Jassi won the Platform Award at the Toronto International Film Festival. It's a visual masterpiece and is sure to impress when it arrives on one of the best streaming services on September 27.

