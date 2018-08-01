Android tablets haven't been very exciting for a while, but the Galaxy Tab S4 makes strides to offer something new with a built-from-the-ground up desktop interface. It has the potential to lend itself to productivity more than an iPad Pro, comes with the S Pen and has a large 10.5-inch screen.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is shaping up to be the first tablet that claims to act like a PC and actually deliver on that promise. And it does it with a big display.

Its 10.5-inch screen size rivals the iPad Pro 10.5, but surpasses Apple's tablet design with a bezel-reduced display and an S Pen stylus in the box (rather than charging extra for it like the Apple Pencil).

But it's the PC-level productivity with a desktop-like interface that makes the Tab S4 stand out from last year's Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 and even the iPad.

The Galaxy Tab S4 is a 2-in-1 tablet that's evenly split between tablet mode and PC mode, whereas Android and iOS tablets have always leaned heavy on tablet a interface, masquerading as a PC when a keyboard is attached.

One thing to note right away though is the keyboard case that features in many of our hands on photos is not included in the box, it's an $149 (£119, around AU$200) optional extra.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 release date is August 10 in the US, the day after the Galaxy Note 9 launch event. It's going to be a big month for Samsung fans.

It'll also be a costly month. In the US, the Tab S4 WiFi version costs $649.99 (£599, around AU$880) at Amazon, Best Buy, and the Samsung Store.

Samsung is also planning an LTE version of the Tab S4 for August 10 at Verizon. Other major US carriers like Sprint and US Cellular will sell it in the third quarter. In the UK the LTE version will cost £649 (around $850, AU$1,150)

Tab S4 pre-orders start today, with a 50% discount on the Book Cover Keyboard when purchased with a Tab S4 (normal keyboard cover price is $149.99, £119, around AU$200).

We're waiting to learn the release date and availability for the UK, and those details plus price in other markets. We'll update this hands on review as soon as we know more.

Design, display and S Pen

The Galaxy Tab S4 is only slightly bigger than the Tab S3, yet has a 33% larger screen that measure 10.5 inches diagonally. Samsung got to this number by axing the fingerprint sensor in favor of Face Unlock and reducing bezel as much as possible.

Its exact dimensions are 249.3 x 164.3 x 7.1mm and the Tab S4 weighs between 482g (for the Wi-Fi-only model) and 483g (for the Wi-Fi + LTE model). It means it's thicker and heavier (but not as tall or wide) as the iPad Pro 10.5.

It's 2018 and bigger screens are in, while bezels are out. But not everyone wants a bigger form factor. That's why Samsung seemed happy to claim that it has given us the most screen on a portable-size device.

On-screen home, back, and recent buttons take the place of the standard capacitive buttons, but that also means the loss of the physical home button and fingerprint scanner.

Along the top and bottom of the tablet frame are four AKG-tuned speakers that support Dolby Atmos. Samsung wanted this to be as much an entertainment device as it is a productivity device.

This year's tablet-sized S Pen is now more rounded, giving it a natural pen feel. It doesn't require charging and supports functionality like Air Command, Screen-off Memos, Translate and for the first time on a Samsung tablet, Live Message.

There's a spot on the official Samsung 'Book Cover Keyboard' to holster the S Pen so that it doesn't roll off the table (a real-world iPad problem). You'll have to buy the keyboard accessory separately, of course. That's not included in the box.

Android and Desktop interface

There are two different ways to approach the Tab S4 software. The normal Android 8.1 interface is exactly what we experienced on last year's Tab S3. It lends itself to a touch interface.

The desktop interface puts a real taskbar at the bottom of the screen, and organizes apps like you'd sort files on a desktop: top-left aligned by default with apps for Photos, Document and so forth. It looks exactly like a PC desktop interface.

The Tab S4 supports up to 20 windows via Dex mode, and you can expand and resize windows at will.

More PC-like powers come from Bluetooth mouse support with contextual right click functionality, support for drag and drop, and virtual desktop compatibility (Citrix and VMare supported). Samsung says everything you imagine on a PC happens on Dex.

When using the USB-C HDMI dongle to output to a larger TV or monitor, the tablet doesn't have to go to sleep. It can be used to pull up Android apps on its display without affecting the output on the larger monitor.

Samsung illustrated that you can watch a YouTube video while taking notes or draft a PowerPoint while monitoring emails. It appears to be paving the way to a second-screen interface.

Specs

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is outfitted with the latest specs, at least in some respects.

Its 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display boasts a 2560x1600 WQXGA resolution.

It runs Android 8.1, but it powered by an older chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, with 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 25GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via the microSD card slot. The battery capacity is 7,300mAh and supports Fast Charging.

The chipset and memory specs, however, are a bit dated compared to Apple's iPad Pro. That said, the problem with tablets has long been limiting mobile-first software rather than raw horsepower.

The camera, which no one sane really cares about on tablets, is 13MP on the back and 8MP on the front. It can record 4K UHD video at 30fps.

Early verdict

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is the best thing to happen to Android tablets in years. Its built-in Dex mode gives you a desktop interface that lets you use your tablet like you woulds a PC.

Using the included S Pen and attaching the optional keyboard means this 2-in-1 is built for productivity.

We still have to test out the performance – it does have an older Snapdragon 835 chipset and just 4GB of RAM. But power has never been our biggest gripe with tablets. It's always been a mobile-first limited interface.

Samsung is poised to fix that issue and increase the screen size with its 2018 tablet. With The Note 9 expected to introduce very little change, the Tab S4 may be Samsung's sleeper hit device launching in August.

You can watch Samsung's official introduction of the Galaxy Tab S4 below