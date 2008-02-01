Ultraviolet Genesis XOC review

This machine is just not five times better than a £1,000 rig, no matter how pretty it is

There's little doubt that the PC currently weighing down my desk is a very fast, beautiful-looking machine; but the real sticking point with such high-performance rigs is obviously the price. A short while using the eponymous Crysis DX10-ish pseudo-hack, trawling the lush undergrowth at smooth framerates rarely seen, I was almost convinced that the Genesis XOC was worth the best part of five grand Ultraviolet's asking for it.

The in-game speeds are impressive, especially at the 1680x1050 native res of the supplied monitor. Even the system-pillagers that are Crysis and World in Conflict offered great results, the 3DMark06 score likewise, but essentially it's not twice as good as a two grand rig, or even a thousand pound machine.

Power for the pounds

This is the problem; I just cannot bring myself to say that the Genesis XOC is in any way good value for your money. But then this isn't a machine for the budget-conscious, this is a machine for the person that wants a PC stuffed to the vomit reflex with the latest and greatest parts. Twin 8800 Ultras offer the gaming performance and a solidly overclocked QX6850, running at 3.5GHz, gives you the processing grunt. Still, for this sort of money you'd want a Penryn with a couple of gigs of DDR3 propping it up, but I'm sure that will come.

Ultraviolet is also following the current trend of jamming RAM in its machines like fat kids with jelly babies. Sure 4GB of superfast DDR2 sounds impressive, but that's all it's there for. UV isn't offering 64-bit operating systems installed on its machines so you're going to see precious little of that extra 2GB. The XP installation on our XOC only reports 2.25GB out of the four sticks nestling inside the beautifully fitted case.

Bring out the water works

So that brings us neatly to the finish and that is where Ultraviolet beats the competition. The case itself is finished using the same processes as they use for custom car paint jobs and so while it's shiny like a black mirror, it's also incredible durable too. Inside the machine is fully water-cooled with two separate reservoirs; vital considering every chip on the mobo is covered as well as the GPUs. Only the RAM (with OCZ's funky heat-spreaders) and HDDs escape the water works.

So yeah, it's beautifully made, but costs as much as having an Italian politician in your pocket, but then they do have cheaper models, too...