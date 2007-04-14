NEC Multisync 20WGX2

Are glossy screen surfaces a dying fad? 18 months ago, glossy panels were popping up all over the shop. Today, this NEC example is one of only two glossy monitors that has really caught our eyes.

Largely, that's thanks to the excessive reflectivity such screens suffer from. In brightly lit environments, that can be rather tedious.

Despite that, this is almost definitely the finest 20-inch widescreen multimedia monitor on the market. Equipped with an advanced IPS screen, the 20WGX2 combines top notch colour accuracy, impeccable viewing angles and excellent black tone rendering with the eye popping sharpness, clarity, contrast and vividness that only a glossy panel can produce. Consequently, it beats many other monitors when it comes to graphics and video.