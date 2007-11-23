Rock Pegasus 335 review

Based in the UK, Rock is best known for its high-performance gaming laptops. Its Pegasus 335 (£799 inc. VAT) takes a different approach. With strong performance, portability and impressive warranty cover, this is a great choice for travellers on a budget.

Working on the move is easy thanks to the tiny 2.2kg chassis. With no screen latch, items can fall between the screen and keyboard when travelling, but the chassis itself is resilient throughout. The 130-minute battery life is lower than we would like, but provides basic mobility.

Despite the small chassis, the keyboard remains large enough for comfortable use. Various keys on the right side are reduced in size, but not enough to affect usability and all proved accurate in daily use.

Home performance is strong. Intel's latest Core 2 Duo technology and 2048MB of memory allow all programs to run quickly. Even when writing this review while running a virus scan in the background, we saw no drop in performance.

Storage options are average. The 100GB hard drive will be ample for most users and while the DVD rewriter doesn't support dual-layer recording, it will write up to 4.5GB to DVD. Unfortunately, it does lack a media card reader for importing data from external peripherals.

The 13.3-inch screen is good. Images are bright and sharp, with stunning colours. Picture quality is flawless when viewing photos and videos or browsing the internet, but we would've preferred a slightly higher resolution.

Due to the confines of the small chassis, 3D power is low. Using an integrated Intel GPU, only basic graphics are provided, so gaming is out of the question. Basic media editing tasks are possible on photos and videos though.

The fastest wireless and fixed networks can be accessed using 802.11a/g Wi-Fi and Gigabit Ethernet. Extra features are scarce but a carry-case is included. Microsoft's Works suite is supplied for basic office use, as well as BullGuard antivirus software.

Protection abroad

However, the feature that will prove to be a prime selling point for travellers is the three-year European warranty. Protecting your investment when you travel abroad, with full cover for delivery costs and parts and labour, this is one of the best standard warranties we've seen.

If you're looking for an affordable and well-specified travel partner, the Rock Pegasus 335 could be your ideal choice. Its strong performance, flawless screen and comprehensive warranty add up to a highly recommended laptop, and the low price is the final selling point.