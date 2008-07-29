A good laptop for the frequent traveller, as long as you have a power supply nearby

The LogiQ 6024 from UK-based PC Nextday is a powerful and affordable ultraportable.

While it may suit you perfectly, it has as many ﬂaws as strengths, forcing you to consider your needs. The chassis weighs 1.9kg.

Controversial styling



Battery life is poor, however, and we failed to get two hours of use when on the move. The bright pink design is also unlikely to suit all tastes.

Usability is average. The keyboard is large and responsive, but has a hard typing action. This can make long-term use uncomfortable. The touchpad and mouse buttons fare much better.

The 12.1-inch screen is sharp and bright. Colour and contrast are both excellent, and it's as well suited to multimedia use as standard home and ofﬁce tasks. Graphics power is quite low, however.

High-powered laptop



Home and ofﬁce performance is where the LogiQ stands out. Its 2.6GHz dual-core processor has a speedy clock speed, making this currently one of the most powerful laptops you can buy.

With all this power in such a small chassis, the CPU cooling fan was forced to run constantly. This quickly became distracting as the fan ran quite loudly, even when the laptop was merely sitting idle.

First-time buyers will also be disappointed by the limited features. No software is included in the price, and the warranty doesn't cover delivery costs in the event of a fault. There is also no option to extend the warranty.

If you need a powerful ultraportable at an affordable price, then the PC Nextday LogiQ 6024 is easy to recommend but, unfortunately, its noisy performance and limited features are sure to deter many buyers.