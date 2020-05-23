Password Boss does exactly what it says it does and does it well. Small and medium-sized businesses simply wanting a secure and easy-to-use password manager would do well to consider this provider.

Password Boss is a compact but powerful password manager for businesses. It might not be the best password manager, but it is reliable, easy to use, and highly secure. For small and medium-sized businesses that don’t require complex features or advanced analytics and administrator controls, Password Boss may be an ideal solution.

In our Password Boss review, we look at the strengths and weaknesses of the platform and compare it to some of its competitors.

Password Boss has all the features you should expect in a password management solution, plus some extras. (Image credit: Password Boss)

Features and utilities

Password Boss makes it easy to keep track of important passwords and credentials and makes collaborating across your organization a seamless experience.

As a baseline, Password boss includes all the features you would expect in a top-quality password management solution. These include one-touch login, password sharing, password generation, and secure cloud storage and backup.

Password Boss also enables users to create different storage areas for business and personal credentials, ensuring the two don’t get mixed up.

The good news is that Password Boss also offers some innovative features we haven’t seen in its competitors, such as the Dark Web Scan. This feature tells users which of their passwords have been compromised and how much of their information may be available for purchase on the Dark Web. This is a powerful feature, although we would like to know more about the technology powering this scan, which we were unable to find out about on their website.

The Password Boss Dark Web scan is one of our favorite features. (Image credit: Password Boss)

Setup

Password Boss is easy to set up, and creating an account takes only a few minutes. We like that Password Boss provides a helpful video and troubleshooting advice for businesses and users downloading and logging into the platform for the first time. It’s a small thing, but it makes a difference.

Password Boss is one of the most straightforward password managers to install. (Image credit: Password Boss)

Password Boss also makes it easy for business leaders to set up their teams. IT administrators can easily create accounts for all employees, making it easy to start well and make the most of the platform’s centralized administrator controls and analytics.

Password Boss prides itself on being easy to set up. (Image credit: Password Boss)

Interface and performance

The Password Boss apps are easy to navigate, intuitively designed, and highly responsive. In our test, synchronization across three devices (Windows, iOS, and Android) was impressive. By the time we were able to switch devices, new data and credentials had already synced.

We also appreciate the app’s security interface. This panel provides easy-to-interpret information on the state of your account and detects potential vulnerabilities. Few competitors provide this information to all users.

We think the visualization of security is a strong component of the Password Boss desktop application. (Image credit: Password Boss)

Security

Security is absolutely essential to password management. Without a comprehensive and top-quality security framework, no password management software is worth your organization’s business.

Fortunately, Password Boss has a top-notch internet security policy that ensures your data is highly secure and inaccessible to anyone but you.

Password Boss is a highly secure platform. (Image credit: Password Boss)

Core to the platform’s security policy is the zero-knowledge architecture and end-to-end 256-bit encryption. Without going into the details, this means that neither Password Boss nor anyone else can access a user’s encrypted data without their master password and unique encryption key, even when it’s in cloud storage.

Another security feature that is useful for businesses is encrypted password sharing. Password Boss’s enterprise features allow IT administrators to allocate different levels of permissions. Employees can only use encrypted passwords and credentials relevant to their role and level of access. Employees can then use the relevant websites and applications, but without ever seeing an unencrypted version of the data (i.e. the password). Password sharing, therefore, provides an additional pillar of security for businesses.

The Password Boss help center is simple, but has answers to the most important questions. (Image credit: Password Boss)

Support

We like that Password Boss provides a specific support area for businesses, making it easier to find the right advice quickly. Here users and business leaders can find useful articles on data sharing, team settings, and security policies.

However, the lack of online chat or phone support was disappointing and might deter businesses who want a more responsive provider for their password management solution.

Two business plans mean business leaders can find a password management solution that’s perfect for them. (Image credit: Password Boss)

Plans and pricing

Password Boss offers two plans for businesses: Standard and Advanced. Both come with all the features included in the platform’s personal plans, but with a few extras specifically for businesses.

The Standard plan costs $3 user/month with a minimum of five users, which means the annual cost starts at $180 per year. This plan includes basic administrator controls, team-based sharing, and separate business and personal storage for users.

The Advanced Plan costs $4 user/month (minimum of five users), meaning prices begin at $240 per year. This plan includes everything in the Standard plan, plus advanced user management and analytics, and audit logs.

The competition

Medium and large-sized organizations might benefit from the more powerful administrator controls and analytics offered by some of Password Boss’s competitors.

Both LastPass and RoboForm have more in-depth and advanced analytics than Password Boss and give business leaders and IT administrators greater control over users’ accounts. Although they are slightly more expensive, they may offer a more seamless experience for enterprises.

Final verdict

Password Boss is a good password manager without being a great one. Although the platform has few weaknesses, along with strong security policies, useful features, and an affordable price tag, it doesn’t do much to stand out from the pack.

However, this shouldn’t necessarily deter businesses, because simplicity can be a strength when it comes to password managers. Password Boss does exactly what it says it does and does it well. Small and medium-sized businesses simply wanting a secure and easy-to-use password manager would do well to consider this provider.