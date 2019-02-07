Hands on: Moto G7 Power review

The Moto G7 Power is a decent budget phone with a colossal 5,000mAh battery, a feature that is far and away the most exciting thing about the phone.

Since Lenovo bought Motorola, the company has pivoted from introducing single phones to launching several slightly different devices simultaneously. That's not uncommon these days – most flagships launch with a standard model and a larger 'Plus' or higher-spec 'Pro' model – but when it comes to Moto's G line it isn't entirely clear just who its devices are for. Case in point: the Moto G7 Power.

Sitting between the Moto G7 and Moto G7 Play in terms of price, specs and features, the Moto G7 Power is an odd middle child. It costs a bit more than its budget sibling, which gets the Power slightly better specs, a bigger screen and its standout feature: a 5,000mAh battery.

That suggests who Motorola's target audience is: budget-conscious consumers looking for a phone that will last longer between charging sessions -and that's not a bad pitch to customers at any price tier.

But for its $249 (£179, AU$330) price tag, you'll be getting what you paid for in every other respect: a Snapdragon 632 chipset, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable via microSD). Not overly powerful, but not bargain bin-quality either.

Combine that with a 6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720) screen, sleek plastic back cover and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and you've got, on paper, a solid budget phone with battery life to lord it over the competition.

Plus, it comes with Android 9 Pie out of the box, beating some older phones to the new OS version.

The Moto G7 Power will launch on March 1 in the UK alongside its sibling devices, the G7, G7 Plus and G7 Play. You'll be able to buy the phones from that day. It'll be released a bit later in the US and other regions.

The phone will set you back $249 (£179, roughly equal to AU$330)

Moto G7 Power design and display

The Moto G7 Power boasts a 6.2-inch HD+ screen, with 78% screen coverage for the front of the device. It weighs 198g, which makes it feel a little bulky compared to some other smart phones, although not nearly as bulky as you'd expect given its powerful battery.

The curved plastic back of the Moto G7 Power has a shimmering finish that looks classier than its budget price tag would suggest — it's certainly nicer than the matte plastic on the G7 Play, although cheaper than the glass back of the standard G7.

The display is crisp enough and large for such a low resolution, but be forewarned: the Moto G7 Power has a notch, and it's noticeable.

The 8MP front camera sits on one side of a speaker, and on the other side is... nothing? Curiously, the G7 Power lacks the cheaper Play's front-facing flash, which sits on the right side of its own notch.

The rest of the device has the a typical array of ports and buttons — there's a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C port, a power button and a volume control. All the G7 devices have a fingerprint sensor on the rear of the device, a change from previous Moto G ranges which varied their location.

Moto G7 Power camera and battery

It was impossible to gauge Motorola's claim of three days of battery life in our brief time with the Power, but with a 5,000mAh battery and an included TurboPower charger, the device is clearly intended for endurance use.

We did get to compare the rest of the phone's features to those of its G7 siblings, however.

On the plus side, the Power's sloped back minimizes the signature Moto camera bump that juts out of the G7. Unlike the standard version, the Power only has a single 12MP f/2.0 lens and accompanying flash.

While it took perfectly acceptable, but not especially outstanding photos, the G7 Power does get a few new modes, along with the rest of the G7 line.

These include the increasingly ubiquitous cinemagraph and spot color (everything in black and white but a spot of color), but also interesting modes like hyperlapse, a time lapse function that lets you walk around and composes a fluid, sped-up video using post-capture stabilization.

But heck, if that's not your speed, there's also a mode that automatically takes a photo when everyone (well, up to five people) smiles.

Moto G7 Power specs and performance

In terms of software, the Moto G7 Power packs Motorola's typical lightweight interface layered over Android, including the optional bottom bar that replaces the navigational soft buttons.

Getting all the bells and whistles of Android 9 Pie out of the box isn't just a nice feather in the G7 line's cap — it's essential, given their budget status.

High-end phones are usually the first to get new versions of Android, so coming with it pre-installed ensures the Moto G7 Power isn't left behind.

The device runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset, as do all other G7 devices except the G7 Plus.

Moto G7 Power early verdict

It's bold of Motorola to assume there's a consumer constituency eager to split these kinds of hairs — users who want the Goldilocks option between the most and least expensive budget model in the G7 line, which are barely that different themselves.

Given the slightly better specs and certainly more attractive body on the standard G7, there doesn't seem to be enough reason to opt for the cheaper G7 Power. However...

The Moto G7 Power is almost certainly the cheapest phone around with a 5,000mAh battery; you won’t find other widely-available phones packing that much juice below flagship tier, and that really is the key selling point. If the battery life comes even close to 60 hours, as Motorola claims, this will be a great option for people on the move, or who don't have the time to sit around waiting for their phone to charge.

The Moto G7 Power seems like an effective compromise unit, even if it isn't a device that will turn heads — we'll know more after we've spent some quality time with the phone for our full review. Expect it to become available on March 1 to purchase in the UK, and coming later in the US, so expect our review of the device soon.