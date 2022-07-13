Google Tasks review

If you’re in need of a simple task management app, Google Tasks makes a great choice. It’s completely free for any person with a Google account, which represents the majority of active internet users. The interface is easy to navigate and the platform integrates well with other Google apps. But, we observed some drawbacks, such as having no collaborative features.

If you’re in need of a simple to-do list app (opens in new tab), Google Tasks makes a great choice. It’s completely free for any person with a Google account, which represents the majority of active internet users. The interface is easy to navigate and the platform integrates well with other Google apps. But, we observed some drawbacks, such as having no collaborative features.

Google Tasks: Introduction

Google, the company, should need no introduction. It’s the American tech giant best known for its search engine that’s the default for most internet users across the globe. Google has reinvested the profits from its search engine operations into developing an ecosystem of software products for its users, including Google Tasks.

You can use Google Tasks (opens in new tab) as a standalone android app or as an extra feature on some Google services, such as Gmail (opens in new tab)and Google Calendar (opens in new tab). The multiple modes of accessibility make Google Tasks convenient to use.

Many people around the world have picked Google Tasks as their go-to task management app. We decided to check it out to see why, and if it’ll be a platform we can recommend to others.

Google Tasks: Plans and pricing

The primary advantage of Google Tasks is that it’s entirely free. All you need to access it is an active Google account, which most web users have. It’s rational to use a free app that serves your needs well instead of a similar one charging fees for access. The primary question is if Google Tasks is suitable for you. You should find your answer in the features section below.

Google Tasks: Features

As we’ve mentioned earlier on, you can access Google Tasks as an extra feature on other Google services or as a standalone app on your mobile phone. We recommend you choose the latter to make the best of the app. It’s readily available to download at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

After downloading the app, you must link it up with your Google account, which is pretty easy to do.

The first feature you should take note of is adding tasks. There’s a highly visible plus “+” button embedded within a circle for this purpose. Click it and type in any task you want. You can set a due date for the task so that the app will give you a reminder as to when it’s due. Ensure you give the Google Tasks app permission to send notifications in your mobile phone’s settings if you want this feature.

You can create multiple subtasks under each task. Click on a task to open its menu, and you’ll see an “add subtasks” button for this purpose. Subtasks refer to a task that's part of a broader, often more complex task. For example, “onboard a new client” is a general task, and “create a new account for the client” is a typical example of a subtask within that task.

You can create as many task lists as you want on the app. If you have a lot of tasks, sorting them manually could be challenging, but the app enables you to do that automatically.

Apart from adding tasks or subtasks and getting reminders, Google Tasks doesn’t deliver much else, which is a disadvantage. Other task management apps let you do much more. For example, Microsoft To Do (opens in new tab), which is also free, allows you to invite other users to contribute to your task list.

Google Tasks: Interface and use

Ease of use is a criterion where Google products always stand out. The company has a well-earned reputation for delivering software that’s very easy to navigate, and Google Tasks is no exception. Any newbie can pick up the app and learn how to use it within minutes. It doesn’t have many features, so there’s no steep learning curve.

Google Tasks: Customer support

Normally, there’s no direct customer support for Google’s consumer apps. The only way to get it is by paying for a Google One (opens in new tab) subscription whose perks include direct access to Google’s customer support representatives.

Alternatively, there are many tutorials and user guides for every Google product on the company’s official support page. We think Google Tasks is so simple to use that you’ll rarely need customer support, anyways.

Google Tasks: The competition

Google Tasks’ main competitors include Microsoft’s To Do, TickTick (opens in new tab), and Habitica (opens in new tab). These competitors knock their counterpart out of the park when it comes to features. But, at least, Google Tasks is completely free to use, while TickTick and Habitica require payment to access some features.

Google Tasks: Final verdict

If you’re after simplicity, Google Tasks is a suitable task management app. If you’re in need of sophisticated task management features, then you should focus on other apps. We think Google Tasks is best for personal use.

