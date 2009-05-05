Camera Armour Seattle Solo

A great option for the photographer that wants to make sure his kit stays dry no matter what they are up to

For the hardcore adventurers among you, the Seattle Solo from Camera Armor could be the ultimate in all-weather, all-terrain protection.

Whether you're kayaking the Zambezi or avoiding sandstorms in the Sahara, the waterproof inner casing will protect your precious DSLR from the brutal elements.

It is, however, somewhat curious that the 'convenient external accessory storage pouch for memory cards' is outside the dry, protected compartment. Duh.

In other words, ensure your memory cards are inside the main compartment with your DSLR. Otherwise, this is a mighty fine bag.