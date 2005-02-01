JVC QP-F70AL

Another flexible recording one-box system, JVC's packaged separates setup incorporates both DVD-RAM and DVD-R/RW recording - two of the three recording formats. And if 5.1 surround sound isn't enough for you, it can handle the newer 6.1 Dolby Digital EX and DTS ES soundtracks for even more realistic surround sound (when you add a rear speaker).

With five recording modes, the JVC helps you squeeze the maximum storage capacity from discs, and recording quality is extremely high. Add to this its great looks, magnificent pictures via a progressive scan-capable component out and 6.1 sound, and it's a serious contender. It's just a shame it doesn't have a hard-disk at this sort of price.