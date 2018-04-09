ZTE Axon M will bring its double screens to the UK soon

The ZTE Axon M is coming to the UK, bringing with it two 5.2-inch displays, one of which folds out from the rear of the device.

The Axon M has been available in the US since November, but Vodafone UK has now confirmed that will be arrive on our shores soon.

There's currently no word on an exact Axon M release date or price, but with a price tag of $725 in the US, we're expecting something upwards of £500.

A glimpse of the future

The ZTE Axon M comes with two 5.2-inch, Full HD displays, a single 20MP camera on the front, the ageing Snapdragon 821 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

In our in-depth review, we said: "Foldable phones are the future, but ZTE’s present-day take on the concept is here, bringing along some clever functionality to extend your work and play to a second screen.

"Be warned: this solid attempt is marred by its price, carrier exclusivity and some poor design choices."