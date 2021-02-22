Wix or WordPress? Google SEO expert weighs in on website builder battle

In response to a tweet about testing the effectiveness of website builders, Google's senior webmaster and trend analyst, John Mueller suggested that in his experience the technical aspect of SEO (search engine optimization) isn’t as important as the content.

Mueller’s insights were in response to a tweet by Rob May, a digital marketing expert who wanted to test the effectiveness of Wix against WordPress when it comes to SEO.

“The more small business sites I see, the fewer I see with technical SEO issues, and the more the issues lie with the content,” Mueller tweeted.

Content is king

May, like many, seems to be grappling at straws when it comes to understanding Google’s SEO algorithms.

From the discussion between the two, it appears that Mueller seems to suggest that the choice of platform isn’t a metric when it comes to a website’s Google rank: “Test sites can be hard to use as... tests. Put the same effort in as you would with a real site.”

Even as May continued to explain his reasons behind evaluating both platforms in a head-to-head, especially when it comes to the hosting needs of small businesses, Mueller continued to stress on the importance of content.

In Mueller’s opinion, content management systems (CMS) these days have a pretty good grasp when it comes to the technical aspect of SEO. What however ends up adversely impacting a website’s ranking is the state of its content.

Mueller suggests that “stale, duplicated across multiple sites, incorrect, low-quality” content are the real issues that website administrators and owners need to address rather than their choice of platform, in order to get on the good books of Google’s SEO algorithms.

