Atheros ships 100 million wireless chipsets

Leading chipset manufacturer Atheros has announced it has now shipped over 100 million wireless chipsets. The company is predicting further growth with the increase in uptake of the company's XSPAN draft 802.11n chipsets.

The company says it had a record year in 2006, with 64 per cent revenue growth. Over 20 per cent of the revenue was from 802.11n solutions, 50 per cent from 802.11g-based silicon.

Atheros says this is partly due to its new 802.11g and 802.11a/g ROCm (Radio-on-Chip for Mobile) embedded solutions for use in phones. With the new chipsets Atheros is targeting the new generation of hybrid Wi-Fi and GSM phones.

Top competitor Broadcom - now Qualcomm - passed the same milestone last Autumn. The industry as a whole passed the billion chipset mark last year.

Atheros' big-name client list includes Netgear, Asus, D-Link and Linksys. It supplies chips for many wireless routers including the XSPAN family.