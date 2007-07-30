Blu-ray bosses say yes to high def porn

Sony has finally cracked and allowed pornographic film makers to release their movies on Blu-ray . Sony has always been a staunch adversary to the porn industry, and its insistence that porn not be released on Betamax is thought to be one of the main reasons for the format's downfall in the 1980s.

In some other regions, Sony is still sticking to its guns and not allowing high-def porn to be released on Blu-ray. But it looks like it's only a matter of time before this is reversed too.

Many porn publishers exclusively use the rival HD DVD format, but LFP Video Group said in May that it would partner with New Media Adult Entertainment to release the first Blu-ray porn movie in the USA.