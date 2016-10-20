The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer arrives just before the NX

It's all Nintendo today: just hours before the official unveiling of the company's brand new NX console, we have a fresh trailer for its much-anticipated open world Zelda game, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Like the trailer we saw earlier this year from E3 , there's plenty of in-game action here. Link goes running and walking and climbing and exploring, and meets a few strange creatures along the way. There's even some snowboarding... sort of.

In short, it looks great. Based on the time we spent with the game during E3, Zelda fans don't have anything to worry about and a lot to look forward to.

The game is due out on the Wii U and the NX at some point in 2017 - presumably around the same time the Nintendo NX actually goes on sale. Nintendo says the game experience will be pretty much identical on both systems.

We also know this is a much bigger Zelda game than previous titles, and the role-playing elements have been enhanced (think Zelda meets Elder Scrolls). There's also voice acting for the first time in the series, so it might take a little getting used to.

We're about to get our first look at the Nintendo NX, of which more later, but in the meantime keep this video on repeat to tide you over until next year. The video is currently unlisted, so there might be more announcements to come.