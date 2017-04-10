The best AMD Ryzen deals in April 2017: cheap Ryzen CPUs, motherboards and bundles

After years of the CPU market being dominated by Intel, it seems like AMD is back in the game with the launch of its new AMD Ryzen range of processors.

If you’re excited about updating your machine, then you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve toured the internet in the US to find the best deals for Ryzen chips.

Of course, with this new CPU comes new motherboards, so we've also tracked down the top deals on Ryzen-compatible AM4 motherboards in the US to help you build your new (or upgraded) PC, as well as Ryzen CPU and motherboard bundles, and pre-made Ryzen PCs.

AMD has designed its Ryzen CPUs to bring strong, octa-core performance for an approachable sum – compared to Intel’s relatively pricey chips. For instance, the AMD Ryzen 7 1800x offers comparable performance to Intel's Core i7-6900K chip for nearly half as much cash.

Ryzen 7 series processors went on sale on March 2, and AMD Ryzen 5 isn't far off. Still, it’s never too late to bag yourself a bargain.

The best AMD Ryzen deals in April 2017

AMD Ryzen 7 1700 65W 8-Core 3.7GHz: This octa-core processor comes with a base clock of 3GHz and a turbo clock of 3.7GHz, as well as an unclocked multiplier for manual overlocking and AMD's Wraith Spire cooler for 10 bucks off its MSRP – just $319 on NewEgg

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X 95W 8-Core 3.8GHz: This ‘X’ version of the Ryzen 7 1700 comes with automatic XFR overclocking. This CPU is sold without a cooler, so be sure to buy one separately. It's going for just $388 on Amazon, 10 green ones off MSRP, but you can get one with a free gaming headset for the usual $399 on NewEgg

AMD Ryzen 7 1800X 95W 4.0GHz: AMD’s flagship Ryzen CPU, the Ryzen 7 1800X is an absolute beast, and has already broken overclocking world records. That said, you won't get it for any less than its asking price right now: just $499 on Amazon

The best AMD Ryzen AM4 motherboard deals in April 2017

MSI B350M Gaming Pro (Socket AM4) DDR4 Micro ATX: This isn't the absolute cheapest Ryzen motherboard you can buy, but it's the cheapest one with cool LED lights. That doesn’t mean it lacks features though, supporting up to 64GB DDR4 RAM in two slots and six USB 3.1 ports for just $79 on Amazon

Biostar X370GT5 AMD X370 (Socket AM4) DDR4 ATX: Among the most affordable ATX motherboards you'll find today, this one supports up to 64GB of DDR4 memory, sports six PCI lanes and houses six SATA ports at 6 GB/s for $30 off at just $119 on NewEgg

MSI B350 Gaming Tomahawk Arctic (Socket AM4) DDR4 ATX: Here's another option for an ATX motherboard that's already seen a massive discount. It's got all of the usual fixin's, plus a Mystic Light LED callibration tool for just $119 on Amazon

The best AMD Ryzen CPU and motherboard bundle deals in April 2017

AMD Ryzen 7 1700 CPU & ASRock AB350 Gaming ATX: As it turns out, NewEgg now has some of the best deals on Ryzen CPU and motherboard bundles. For example, this deal sees you saving $20 over buying each product separately. You get the fantastic AMD Ryzen 7 1700 CPU and the ASRock AB350 Gaming motherboard with LED lighting– perfect for building enthusiasts. Get it for just $404.98 on NewEgg

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X & Biostar X370GT5 ATX: This bundle takes it one step further, including a Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO CPU cooler in the package for even better overclocking performance – just $525.97 on NewEgg

AMD Ryzen 7 1800X & Gigabyte GA-AB350-GAMING ATX: On the highest end of the spectrum, you can have the most powerful Ryzen chip, with a motherboard housing the gobs of ports to support it, for only $589 on NewEgg

The best AMD Ryzen PC deals in April 2017

CybertronPC Rhodium w/ AMD Ryzen 7 1700: It seems that NewEgg once again has the better Ryzen deals than Amazon, but this time thank to Cybertron PC's Rhodium line of gaming rigs. This Ryzen PC comes packing an AMD Radeon RX 460 graphics card with 8GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD for just $866 on NewEgg

CybertronPC Rhodium w/ AMD Ryzen 7 1700X: This version of the same build ups the included processor to a 1700X model and keeps all else equal for a minor increase to only $926 on NewEgg

CybertronPC Rhodium w/ AMD Ryzen 7 1800X: Naturally, this bundle is mighty pricier than the rest, but remains the among the cheapest 1800X builds we've seen. This rig ups the ante with AMD's strongest part for just $1,053 on NewEgg

