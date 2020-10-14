The Asus ExpertCenter D700SA weds portability, rugedness, and upgradeability

In recent years, many of us have got quite used to the fact that business desktops are not really upgradeable and it is close to impossible to install a new component into a small form-factor system from a big OEM. However Asus is set to change this with its latest ExpertCenter D700SA-series desktops that are compact, upgradeable, and even rugged.

The Asus ExpertCenter D700SA are based on Intel’s 10th Generation six-core Core i5-10400 or eight-core Core i7-10700 processors supported by the B460 chipset. The systems come with 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 memory, a 512GB PCIe SSD, a TPM 2.0 module, and Windows 10 Pro operating system.

In a bid to meet demands of different clients and enable its partners among value added resellers to build highly-tailored systems for their customers, Asus decided to make its ExpertCenter D700SA desktops as expandable as possible.

Ultimate connectivity and upgradeability

The machines can be equipped with up to 128GB of DDR4 memory, two M.2 SSDs, one M.2-2230 slot for a Wi-Fi module, one PCIe 3.0 x16 card, two PCIe 3.0 x1 cards, and even one PCI board for those with legacy hardware. By default, the machines come with an optical disc drive (ODD), but this one can be switched for a 3.5-inch hard drive for those who need to have significant storage capacities.

(Image credit: Asus)

Connectivity department of the ExpertCenter D700SA includes GbE, multiple USB 3.2 Gen 1 and USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a USB Gen 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C connector, three display outputs (DisplayPort, HDMI, D-Sub/VGA), analog audio outputs, a smart card reader, an SD card slot, and even PS/2 ports for a mouse and a keyboard.

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus says that its ExpertCenter D700SA design has passed various US MIL-STD 810G tests to ensure that the new desktops arrive in perfect condition even when handled inappropriately as well as can work safely in various unfriendly environments, such as hot and/or high humidity rooms.

At present Asus offers two versions of its ExpertCenter D700SA desktops: the D700SA-XB501 featuring the Core i5-10400 for $699 as well as the D700SA-XB701 powered by the Core i7-10700 for $949. A keyboard and mouse are included in the package.

All ExpertCenter D700SA desktops are covered with a three-year warranty that is accompanied by Accidental Damage Protection and free repairs onsite.

Source: Asus