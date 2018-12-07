TechRadar's downloads advent calendar: get Ashampoo Undeleter free

The holidays are an expensive time, so we’re bringing you a special treat: a full, free Windows program to download every day until Christmas.

Peek under the seventh door on our free downloads advent calendar to find Ashampoo Undeleter – a potential lifesaver for lost and accidentally deleted files.

It's all too easy to accidentally delete important files – particularly from removable storage like SD cards – and then empty the Recycle Bin without giving them a second thought. Thankfully, Windows doesn't immediately erase files completely. Instead, the space they occupy is marked as available to be overwritten by other files, so if you act quickly, you might be able to get them back.

That's where Ashampoo Undeleter comes in. It scans for deleted files and lists them along with their condition, indicating how likely it is that you'll be able to restore them successfully. If you see the files you want, just select them and Ashampoo Undeleter will restore them to the location of your choice with a click.

Ashampoo Undeleter can recover files and directories – even from drive partitions that are compressed or encrypted.

Download and install it now, and be ready to act immediately if the worst happens.

