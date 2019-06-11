EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Pro review

When you've lost a file (whether through accidental deletion, a malware infection or something else), the last thing you want to be doing is fussing with complicated software. EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Pro makes finding and restoring your lost files as straightforward as possible, avoiding any additional stress.

When a file is deleted, it’s not immediately erased; instead, the space it occupies is marked as available to be overwritten by new data. If you act quickly, it’s possible to restore lost files with specialist software like EaseuUS Data Recovery Wizard Pro (available for both Windows and macOS).

It’s important to have data recovery software installed on your system before you suffer data loss, because the files you want to restore could be overwritten during the install process, and EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Pro will make the process as straightforward as possible.

The software is currently available at a discounted price of $83.94 / £71.99 / AU$119.99, which seems quite steep, but file recovery software is an investment and could be worth every penny in an emergency.

User experience

The first thing you'll notice about EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Pro is that its interface is very clear and uncluttered, with only a small collection of self-explanatory controls. You won't find lots of extra options hidden in a system of hidden menus, either; what you see really is what you get.

First, you’ll be prompted to choose a location to scan. This can be an entire drive, your desktop, the Recycle Bin (extremely useful if you’ve emptied it accidentally) or a particular folder (such as documents or photos).

Once that’s done, just hit ‘Scan’ and the software will check for deleted files. These will be presented in lists organized by location, which if you’re not sure where the missing file was stored, a handy search tool will help you find it.

Image credit: EaseUS

It’s also possible to filter results by file type (graphics, documents, videos, audio and other files), by the time they were last modified, their size, and the first letter of their file name if you can remember it.

If you’re looking for a lost image file, switching from the ‘Details’ view to either ‘Large icons’ or ‘Preview pane’ will provide thumbnails so you can check for the picture you want at a glance. Unlike some file recovery software, EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Professional doesn’t offer a traffic light system that lets you know how likely it is that you’ll be able to restore a file successfully, so you’ll need to rely on file previews as a gauge.

Check the boxers beside the files you want, then hit ‘Recover’ and decide where you want the restored files to be saved. It’s extremely simple – though bear in mind that attempting to restore files to the same drive could cause some of them to be lost. If you have a second internal drive or an external one, it’s a good idea to use this instead. Whereas free file recover software usually puts a cap on the amount of data you can recover, EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Professional has no such limitations.

It really is that simple; unlike many file recover programs, EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Professional doesn’t offer a choice of ‘basic’ and ‘deep’ scans; instead, everything is presented by default. It's a refreshingly no-nonsense approach.

Conclusion

File recovery doesn't get much more straightforward than this, which is a blessing when you've lost a file and tensions are running high.

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Pro features none of the additional frills that come with some premium file recovery software, such as secure file deletion, but these are rarely important or useful (if you're interested in restoring a file, the ability to delete others permanently is of little use.

The only thing we feel this software is lacking is some kind of system, for showing the integrity of found files (and therefore how likely it is that you'll be able to restore them successfully.

Otherwise, this is an exceptional file recovery tool for home users, and one that would be well worth installing before disaster strikes.