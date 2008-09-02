Trending
Brands

VIA enters the notebook market

By  

Company hopes to bring mobile computing to China

The VIA S1 imini
The VIA S1 imini

VIA technologies has announced it is to release a notebook into this already rather crowded corner of the PC market.

Initially selling its product only in China, through PC vendor Tsinghua TongFang Co Ltd, the Taiwan-based company has titled its notebook, the S1 imini.

A quick look at the features, and the imini could well hold its own in the notebook marketplace.

The imini houses a 1.6GHz VIA C7-M processor combined with the VIA VX700 chipset, while on the outside it boasts a 10.2in screen.

Usual features

Other features include 1GB DDR2 667 RAM and a not-too shabby 80GB hard drive. Connectivity is good as well, with 3x USB slots, Ethernet and a 4-in-1 card reader slot.

The operating systems available for the computer are Microsoft Windows Vista Home Basic and a Linux dual interface.

The S1 imini is available in five colours – white, blue, pink, gold or black – and can be seen in action on YouTube.

There's no word of a UK release as of yet, but price-wise you are looking at RMB 3998, which equates to around £325.

See more news