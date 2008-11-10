WIN! Music and video editing apps from Sony

With the right software you can turn your PC into a music and movie producing powerhouse, and that software doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Acid Music Studio 7 is a great way to bring your music to life. The software features multi-track audio and MIDI recording, pro-level editing tools, studio-quality effects, and over 3,000 loops to use in remixes, mash-ups and original music. Interactive tutorials provide fast, easy help from within the application.

For recording, editing, encoding, and mastering audio on your PC, then look no further than Sound Forge Audio Studio 9. The software lets you record almost anything, edit recordings to balance sound levels, trim unwanted sections or synchronize audio with video. You can even restore old vinyl recordings. It also includes extensive import and export support, built-in CD burning and Show Me How tutorials.

Vegas Movie Studio 9 is video editing and DVD creation made easy. Quickly create captivating movies with transitions, titles and special effects. It's great for creating movies for YouTube, and DVDs with custom menus and graphics.

All three applications feature Sony's Show Me How interactive tutorials to help you get started fast.

Three lucky winners will each receive a pack containing a copy of Acid Music Studio 7, Sound Forge Audio Studio 9 and Vegas Movie Studio 9.

