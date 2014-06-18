Tweeters rejoice at arrival of Twitter GIFs

Twitter gained a new advantage over Facebook today when it became the latest social network to support animated GIFs.

"Starting today, you can share and view animated GIFs on Twitter.com, Android and iPhone," The Twitter support account tweeted.

Just to be sure they included a link to a GIF showing an adorable pup and someone typing an actual tweet, and sure enough, it will play right in your timeline.

Just click on the triangular play icon over a GIF if you're viewing it in your feed, or, if you open the tweet itself, it will play automatically.

Priorities

Judging by the thousands of retweets and favorites this announcement has gotten so far, it seems Twitter users are eager to start seeing more movement on the network.

Google added GIF support to Google+ early in 2013, no doubt eager for any advantage over the social network's competition.

More recently Pinterest jumped on the GIF bandwagon when it announced support for the format in January.

Meanwhile Facebook still refuses to implement GIFs, although it's been all too eager to show its users more and more ads.

At least we knows where its priorities are.