Shiny new Chrome redesign rolling out across all platforms in September

Made available to developers and beta channels in July, Google's redesign of the world's most popular browser is being made available to everyone starting early next month.

Rolling out from September 4, “Chrome Browser will have a new design across all operating systems,” according to Google's newest Chrome Enterprise release notes.

The Material Design refresh will bring rounded corners on tabs, a bright color palette, and additional white shading for active tabs and windows.

Along with its visual makeover, the upcoming Chrome 69 update will provide the browser with a number of new features, including "Windows 10 notification-center integration, touchpad gesture navigation on Windows, and autofill updates."

Security measures

Users can also expect several updates to browser security, such as full integration of the popular Password Alert extension, which helps to prevent unauthorized use of your Google Accounts by websites that are flagged as suspicious.

The new version of Google Chrome also promises to reduce crashes caused by third-party software, with a policy that now blocks offending code by default.

Google is also taking its phasing out of Flash support one step further with its new release, announcing that "starting with Chrome 69, every time users restart Chrome Browser, they will have to grant permission for sites to use Flash."