Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 color options leak out as a launch appears to be close

We're counting down the days to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and a couple of new leaks give us a better idea of which color variations to expect as well as pointing to a launch in the not-too-distant future.

First up, well-known tipster Evan Blass (opens in new tab) has shared code that apparently reveals the color options that the Galaxy Watch 5 will be available in: it looks as though we've got Silver, Sapphire and Graphite for the standard version and Silver, Sapphire and Pink Gold for the smaller model.

Moving on to the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, if this leak is accurate then the two color choices are going to be Black Titanium and Gray Titanium. Previous rumors had pointed towards more premium materials for the more premium version of the smartwatch.

Regulatory approval

Aside from color options, SamMobile (opens in new tab) has spotted the LTE variations of the Galaxy Watch 5 making their way through the registration process at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulators in the US, suggesting a launch could happen very soon.

While there has been nothing official at all from Samsung about these smartwatches to date, considering that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic were unveiled in August 2021, it's a fairly safe bet that the new models will show up in August 2022 – quite possibly alongside some foldable phones.

If that's the case, you can expect quite a few more leaks to appear over the next month and a half while Samsung gets itself organized. As always, we'll be here to bring you the official announcements on these new products when they're made.

Analysis: what will we see in August?

Nothing is official or confirmed yet, but there have been leaks and rumors aplenty when it comes to what we can expect from the new Samsung smartwatches. There's also been talk that there might be a super-premium third model on the way, based on codenames that have leaked out.

At the moment we're expecting the Samsung Galaxy Watch to keep the same name while the Samsung Galaxy Watch Classic becomes the Samsung Galaxy Watch Pro – given that it's a bigger, more luxurious option, the shift in branding makes sense.

When it comes to actual improvements over last year's models, the rumor is that the 2022 smartwatches will charge a lot faster at least – that would be a welcome improvement over the current models, even if there's no major step up in terms of actual battery life.

It's not all good news though, because there's talk that the Classic/Pro model is going to ditch the rotating bezel this time around, which we wouldn't like to see. It gives users a different and very intuitive way of accessing on-screen menus and features, so we hope that it is included on at least some of the new devices.